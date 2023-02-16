CHESTERTOWN — Three artists gave a more in-depth look at their artwork and making process during the artists’ talk for RiverArts’ Merging Perspectives exhibit, Thursday, Feb. 9.
Merging Perspectives: A Showcase of Local and Regional Black Artists, in celebration of Black History Month, is on display through Feb. 25 in the RiverArts main gallery at 315 High Street in Chestertown. The exhibit features 12 artists from the region.
Jeannette Faber, Tierra Bickous and Michael “Mijomor” Morris were on hand Thursday, leading attendees around the gallery as they discussed their exhibited works.
Faber’s piece “A Touch of Africa” is a hand-beaded necklace and earrings using a peyote stitch. She said sit initially started the piece eight years ago, but gave up. When she was invited to do the show, she took the pieces out and finished them.
Faber said the piece was “a very long time in the making, but loved the way it turned out.”
The beads are primarily white and black so the pattern is easily visible, Faber said.
Before being strung on the chord necklace, the beaded pieces were flat. Faber said she had to make sure the “teeth” line up on each stitch so the pieces can be stitched together and become cylinders. Because the work is so geometric and mathematical, it requires a lot of planning before the piece is started.
Morris had several pieces in the gallery. For some, he starts by writing a poem and then painting something to illustrate the poem.
Morris said he tries to create artworks that require a second look to find additional aspects of the work. Two examples he gave were about his piece “If Trees Could Scream,” for which he used a picture of himself screaming as a reference for the tree. His piece “Hands Up Don’t Shoot,” includes a poem along the outer edge. In the piece, he used hands around the edge of the main figure’s afro to mirror the “hands up” in the poem. Within the afro are images of people protesting, which on first look appear to just be hair texture.
Not only did Morris talk about his artistic process, he also spoke about an art program he started, Visual Performing Arts (VPA), for students in grades 11 and 12 in Wicomico County.
One student who went through that program was Bickous.
Bickous said that after graduating and going to the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, she took a job delivering packages. After being attacked by a dog on the job, she created the piece “Faith of the Mustard Seed.” She later painted “Pride” after an epilepsy diagnosis prevented her from continuing her delivery job.
“These are tears of joy,” she said while telling her story.
Merging Perspectives will be on display through Feb. 25. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
An additional lecture will be given by exhibiting artist Jason Patterson 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.
