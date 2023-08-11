Eliana Ranelli, 16, of Stevensville, is pictured with her entry in the 27th Annual KIFA Photography Show, Thursday evening, July 27, during the Artist's Reception. Her photo is titled "Bike at Sunset". She is entering 10th grade at Kent Island High School this fall, and has a passion for photography.
Local photographer Joe Purcell won Honorable Mention in the Landscapes/Seascapes division for this photo titled "Ominous". Show Judge Dale Hall said, "This shot is very engaging and has definitely had the 'wow' factor."
In the Professional division Fine Art Photography, Karen Jury won 1st Place for this photograph titled "Bright Leaves on a Log". The photo is for sale, and will hang in exhibit at KIFA through August 27 when the show closes.
Ken Rose with his photo titled "Great Blue Heron", which is on exhibit at the Kent Island Federation of Art through August 27. The picture is for sale. Rose was part of the 27th Annual KIFA Photography Show that opened July 27.
From the left; KIFA 27th Annual Photography Show was judged by Dale Hall. Here, she is pictured with her selection for "BEST in SHOW" photgraph by Darryl Holtman. The photo is titled "First Light 2023" taken of the Bay Bridge, very early January 1, 2023. Hall commented on the picture, saying, "Great impact! Glassy waters, which created a mirror image and rich color for the "wow" factor." The show opened July 27, and is free for the public to tour through August 27. Many of the works are for sale, including this one for only $100.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Rebecca Placek
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
STEVENSVILLE — Thursday evening, July 27, the Kent Island Federation of Art hosted their 27th annual photography show at their headquarters, located at 405 Main Street in historic downtown Stevensville. An Artist’s Reception was held that evening, and awards were presented.
Judge for the show was professional photographer Dale Hall. Hall has a distinguished background in photography, studying at the New England School of Photography in the late 1970s, and has worked in many facets of the field since, including camera stores, forensic engineering and commercial labs, as well as freelance work during weddings, family portraits and the like.
Hall presented the awards and honorable mentions to many different participants in the show, noting how each work awarded truly impressed her.
Top awards in this year’s show went to: Darryl Holtman’s “First Light 2023”, Best in Show for their picture of the Bay Bridge early morning, January 1, 2023; Best in Fine Art Professional, Karen Jury’s “Bright Leaves on a Log”; Best in Fine Art, William Collins’ “Wilson’s One Room Schoolhouse”; Best in Landscapes/Seascapes, Darryl Holtman “First Light 2023”; Best in Black and White, Sue Cardaro, “Shells” and Best in Nature, William Collins “Something to Crow About”.
The show was open to four categories, nature, landscapes and waterscapes, fine art photography, and Black and White. There were three divisions, Youth, Amateur and Professional. The show will hang through Aug. 27 and is free for the public to view. Most of the works are for sale.
Upcoming shows at KIFA include Absolutely Abstract Sept. 8 — Oct. 30, with a reception, Sept. 14 and Nov. 2 — Dec. 22, 3D Show and Holiday Art Show with a reception, Nov. 2. This is KIFA’s 60th anniversary celebration year.
