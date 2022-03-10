The Chesapeake Bay watershed spans six states and along with its tributaries has 11,684 miles of shoreline, and artist Eric Jackson will be visiting much of the bay during his One Hundred Shores Project.
The Leonardtown artist plans to visit 100 locations around the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries and use the water from each location to make a shirt.
“I consider myself a conservationist for the importance of the Chesapeake and I was raised that it was something to be cherished,” said Jackson, who originally intended to major in biology. “As I got more into my body of work [which is primarily wildlife illustration] I tried to figure out ways to create work that not just is creative but also has an ecological message behind it.”
The 40-year-old Jackson, a former public school teacher turned professional artist, will travel to Virginia, north to the Conowingo Dam and down to the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel at the mouth of the bay to collect samples.
“I do a lot of fishing, and spend a lot of time on the water toying with how can I somehow incorporate the water I’m on into the artwork that I’m actually creating work about,” Jackson said. “Being on the water, there’s this innate need to search out new places that are out there. There’s always been this part of me that wants to find new shores, new bodies of water that I haven’t been to yet.”
He said the locations were chosen based on historical significance as well as “my own personal connection to certain bodies of water and people that have reached out to me like, ‘Hey this has a really interesting story.’”
Jackson, who said he has collected water from about a dozen sites, said the project is funded in part by a grant from the Maryland State Arts Council. He has also added sponsors.
He specializes in batik, which is a technique of wax-resistant dyeing applied to the whole cloth.
To make the shirts, Jackson first uses a pen with melted wax to trace a map of the Chesapeake Bay watershed onto a white cotton T-shirt. He then mixes water from a site with indigo blue dye.
“You need a certain amount of salinity in the solution to make the dye active and bond to the shirt,” he said.
Jackson will place the shirt in boiling water in order to remove the wax and later place a tag on the hem of the shirt with the coordinates of where the water came from.
A lifelong St. Mary’s County resident, Jackson graduated from Great Mills High School and then earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from St. Mary’s College of Maryland.
“As an advocate, as a conservationist and as an artist I support financially and philosophically these organizations that are doing work to support the bay,” he said. “Artists [should] participate in conversations about the importance of the watershed. I’m not saying they’re not, but I’d like to create a project that kind of spans the watershed in order to highlight how creative approaches to cherishing the watershed can be an additional voice.”
