EASTON — A whirlwind of exciting arts and community events are planned for this First Friday, July 7 in Easton.
First Friday Gallery Walk: Downtown Easton’s art galleries will extend their hours to show off art exhibits, meet artists and more. 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
First Friday Gallery Walk Talk: The Troika Gallery presents visiting artist Victor Nivovtsev, who will speak about his latest work. 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., 9 S Harrison Street.
Outdoor Movie Night at Moton Park: Bring a chair and a blanket to watch “The Iron Giant” on screen at the park’s community movie night. 8:15 p.m.
Outdoor Community Night, Free Disc Golf Clinic:Moton Park, 6:30 p.m.
Outdoor Community Night, 9/11 Community Mosaic Project:Moton Park, 6:30 p.m.
Easton Improv’s First Friday Improv Show: Enjoy a night of free improv comedy featuring some of Easton’s most clever, quick-witted people. Academy Art Museum, 106 South Street. 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Talbot Historical Society’s “Made in Talbot” exhibit opening:Talbot Historical Society, 25 S. Washington Street, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuckahoe Steam & Gas 50th Annual Show: View steam engines, antique gas engines and gas tractors, live steam train models, music and more at the annual show. July 6-9. $10 per person, children under 12 free. 11472 Ocean Gateway.
Live at the Ebenezer, Chesapeake Music presents Mary Halvorson: Amaryllis, for a jazz concert. 17 S. Washington Street, 8 p.m. Tickets available for purchase online.
Live at the Avalon Theatre in the Stoltz Listening Room: Kat Parsons. 40 E Dover Street. July 7-8, doors open at 7:30 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets available for purchase online.
