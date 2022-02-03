Charles S. Chavis Jr. recently published “The Silent Shore: The Lynching of Matthew Williams and the Politics of Racism in the Free State” through Johns Hopkins University Press in Baltimore.
Chavis invested five years probing Williams’ lynching in Salisbury 90 years ago, what 23-year-old Matthew Williams meant to his family and community, the leaders of the supposedly spontaneous mob, and how the white power structure covered up the crime.
A news release said the Fredericksburg, Va. resident “draws on his discovery of previously unreleased investigative documents which had been sealed without explanation at the government archive for nearly a century. Combining these sources with descendant and eyewitness interviews, Chavis meticulously reconstructs the full story of one of the last lynchings in Maryland.”
The book has also been turned into a film.
The book is available at https://jhupbooks.press.jhu.edu/title/silent-shore and the film is available at www.hiddeninfullviewseries.com.
How long have you been writing, and how did you get started?
I have been writing for as long as I can remember. However, my passion for writing is born out of my love for history. I remember being in the third grade looking up different universities to study to get my Ph.D. in History.
What inspires you to write?
The stories of the forgotten and marginalized.
Do you consider writing to be a career?
I consider writing to be a calling rather than a career. As a professor at a research institution, writing is directly tied to my promotion and tenure. I would say that it is primarily linked to my career. In regards to my career, I am a professor of history and conflict resolution [at George Washington University]. I can promote truth-telling and support communities that seek to acknowledge and heal from their troubled past through my writing.
What kind of writing process do you use?
My research process informs my writing process. In all of my writing, my goal is to uplift the humanity of central figures and their community. As most of my writing is historical and justice-oriented, honoring the voice of the voiceless is essential to my process. With the individual and lived experience at the core, I work my way out by analyzing the various social, political, and economic elements that informed their lives.
Who are some of your favorite authors and why?
So many authors come to mind. However, I would have to say, Ida B. Wells. A great deal of my writing is investigative, such as Wells’ the work. Like her, I couple the lived experience of black trauma with sound research and investigative tools to correct false narratives concerning the black experience in the United States.
What are you working on now?
I am now working on a book that discusses the journey that America is on toward truth, racial healing, and transformation. Much of this book is shaped by the personal journey that I have been on over the past five years uncovering the hidden history around racial violence throughout the state of Maryland.
What do you want readers to know about you?
I want readers to know that my work is not about shaming our nation, it is instead about the necessity of truth-telling and recognizing that racism and injustice harm us all.
