EASTON — Paramount Pictures released the movie musical “White Christmas” in 1954. Directed by Michael Curtiz, the film starred Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen, and it featured 17 songs by Irving Berlin. The top moneymaker of 1954, White Christmas set a new record as Hollywood’s all-time highest-grossing musical.
Veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis have a successful song-and-dance act after World War II. With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters en route to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which just happens to be owned by Bob and Phil’s former army commander. With a dazzling score featuring well-known standards including “Blue Skies,” “I Love A Piano,” “How Deep Is the Ocean” and the perennial title song, “White Christmas” is an uplifting musical worthy of any holiday season.
The Avalon holiday show has become an Eastern Shore tradition, so much so that the organization actually put on a holiday show last year, outside in freezing temperatures during the pandemic. Come see your friends and neighbors bring the tradition back inside in this wonderful adaptation of the beloved musical.
“Simplicity, generosity and decency were our main themes and objectives in putting on this production,” said Tim Weigand, who directs this year’s tradition.
The show dates and times are at 7 p.m. on Dec. 9, 10, 11, 16, 17 and 18 and matinees at 2 p.m. Dec. 12 and Dec. 19. Order tickets online at avalonfoundation.org or call Deana in the box office at 410-822-7299. Please understand that there will be some restrictions due to COVID-19.
