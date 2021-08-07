LUKE’S GRADE: A-
David Lowery’s new film, “The Green Knight,” is an adaptation of the anonymously-written, 14th-century Camelot poem “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.” One look at the film’s title – considering the hacking of the main character’s name – lets Arthurian purists know of what’s to come: a wildly interpretive romp of both medieval and fantastical proportions.
But the omission serves an oddly thematic purpose as well, one parallel to the backbone of the poem. Heroes and villains have their names on titles. It is their names that are passed around tables through laugher and campfires through suspense. The Green Knight, a harrowing villain birthed from witchcraft, has earned his place on the marquee. Gawain (Dev Patel), a green knight in his inexperience who wakes up on Christmas morning in the dim dens of a brothel, has not.
Despite his indecent tendencies – by the time the film begins, he’s deeply, but quietly involved with a commoner called Essel (Alicia Vikander, double-billed later as a lady of temptation) – Gawain maintains a strong presence in Camelot. The nephew of the great King Arthur (Sean Harris), Gawain’s charm, just as well as his bloodline, has earned him a spot at the round table. On Christmas, he’s offered the seat beside Arthur, who nobly apologizes for their distant relationship while also assuring him of his still-to-come greatness.
As it turns out, greatness is not as far away as either man thinks.
A mysterious emerald figure ruptures the doors of Camelot, riding his steed to the center of the round table. He offers a challenge: let one man of fairness strike a blow against the Green Knight, and in a year’s time, seek him out at the Green Chapel to have the exact blow returned. An epic axe acts as collateral, which must also be returned next Christmas.
It’s an odd game, a potentially dangerous one. The established Lancelots and the Gawains of this world have nothing to gain from its trickster intentions. But Gawain, on the other hand…
Fresh from the king’s confidence, he leaps over the table to meet the knight and, borrowing the famed excalibur, chops off the challenger’s head. There were certainly harder ways in history to obtain an axe, right? Wrong. The beheaded villain stands and picks up his head: “one year hence.”
So begins the journey. Through wicked British winter and terrain, Gawain embarks on his defining odyssey.
The 14th-century poem is equally dedicated to chivalry, and a great deal of the charm and pleasure that comes from exploring the old Arthurian tales are in their uncanniness, not just in their script (the original poem was transcribed to modern English by none other than J.R.R. Tolkien), but also in their thematic manifestations. Minxes, spirits, beggars, and foxes are only some of the film’s catalysts for challenge, testing whether or not the young heir to the throne can both make due on his promise to the Green Knight, and also prove himself worthy of the holy, prestigious armor he bears and represents.
King Arthur has always been one of western civilization’s most defining heroes, and the tales from Camelot have themselves established a treasured, persistent genre. Lowery and his team wholly embrace the quirkiness of the story and the narrative era. Their world, majestic in scope and achievement (congratulations to all the behind the scenes folks, include cinematographer Andrew Droz Palermo and production designer Louise Kiely), even adds many of its own eccentricities into the mix.
This is far from the most faithful adaptation ever put to screen – in fact, it may be up there with Monty Python in terms of Arthurian accuracy – but its deviations and amendments are always far from uninteresting.
As Gawain, Patel is a magnet for our sympathies. Balancing Gawain’s comforts in delinquency with his almost genetic desire for importance, Patel manages to present both a vulnerable hero-to-be and a glaring jerk. His execution is questionable, but his motivations – established by Harris’ soft, supportive performance, and intriguingly challenged by the first of Vikander’s characters – are certain.
It’s important to note the films inaccessibility – the poem itself, written originally in Middle English, has always been the subject of vast interpretation – made by an inaccessible director. Since 2017’s “A Ghost Story,” Lowery has baked stories concerning time and place with many layers of ambiguity. This film is no different. Sticking to a comfortable, almost mosey-like pace, viewers expecting the next great medieval swashbuckler will be disappointed.
To be fair, the film does require a lot from mainstream audiences. Beyond pace, it positions itself as a heroic fable, without ever really demonstrating traditional heroism; and its long-treasured themes are meticulously spun and never left in the open. But for all those willing, “The Green Knight” plays like a film that doesn’t get made too often anymore. It is a curious gem, but it won’t be for everyone.
“The Green Knight,” an A24 Films production, is now playing in motion theaters nationwide.
