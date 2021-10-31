CAMBRIDGE — It’s all about gift giving at Main Street Gallery’s much anticipated holiday exhibit, “Bright and Beautiful.” In November and December, the gallery’s 11 members will be in the holiday spirit, adding smaller, more affordable, bright and beautiful pieces to their stable of artwork.
The artists are creating one-of-a-kind paintings, drawings, prints, jewelry, mosaics, photographs, sculptures, ceramics, fiber art and collages for this special event. There are also plenty of little gems in the gallery’s gift shop for those wanting to give a unique, hand made piece of art priced under $50 as a gift for someone special. Demand will be high so come early to get your first choice.
“Bright and Beautiful” will open on Thursday, Nov. 4, and will run through Monday, Jan. 2, with the exception of Christmas and New Years Day.
Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday. There will be two artist’s receptions on Second Saturdays, Nov. 13 and Dec. 11 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the gallery. As a special attraction, at 7:15 p.m. artists will talk about their work and there will also be an artist demo. Both receptions are free, and everyone is invited. Mask wearing will be required.
Main Street Gallery is located at 518 Poplar St. in Cambridge, directly across from Jimmie and Sooks Restaurant.
For more information, visit the gallery’s website at www.mainstgallery.net or visit their FB page @MainStGallery or call 410-330-4659.
Online shopping is also available at the gallery’s website and curbside pickup and free local delivery are available.
Main Street Gallery is Cambridge’s only artist-owned and run cooperative and is currently reviewing work from prospective members and guest artists. Contact the Gallery if you are interested in being a part of this vibrant artist community.
