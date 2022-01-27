CAMBRIDGE — More than 40 spectacular ice sculptures and ice games celebrating the best of winter, wildlife and Eastern Shore ways will be showcased at the inaugural Cambridge Ice & Oyster Fest, a free, family-friendly event Jan. 28–29.
The outdoor festival, taking place in downtown Cambridge at Cannery Way — 432 Race Street — and adjacent areas will also feature a selection of farm-raised and wild oysters grilled and on the half-shell from throughout the region.
A variety of artisan-carved ice sculptures will create photogenic moments throughout the festival site and among select downtown merchants and restaurants. Sculptures include a: skipjack, soaring eagle, deadrise boat with oysters, Chesapeake Bay retriever, duck blind, lighthouses, kayak, royal throne and Harriet Tubman.
Ice-carved games for both kids and adults to play include shuffleboard, putt-putt golf, cornhole and ring toss. Top carvers will show off their artistry at demonstrations held each day at the festival stage.
To provide families with a winter warmup, fire pits with s’more stations will be located at the festival site. Adults can chill at the festival ice bars where craft beer and cocktails will be available.
The downtown events begin the evening of Jan. 28 from 5 to 9:30 p.m., followed by an afternoon and evening of activities on Jan. 29 from 3 to 9 p.m.
In addition to the downtown location, guests of the Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Resort can join in the weekend’s fun where special festival rates are available. The Hyatt will feature the festival’s largest sculpture: an Ice Chill-Inn where guests can savor a drink or s’more while enjoying views of the Choptank River.
Festival and sculpture sponsors are: Choptank Communications; Hoopers Island Oyster Co.; Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa and Marina; Ice Lab; Midshore Surgical Eye Center; Preston Automotive Group; Whitten Insurance, Whitten Financial Solutions & Safehouse; BayVanguard Bank; Blackwater Adventures Chesapeake; Blue Ruin & Best Wine & Spirits; Bradshaw’s Towing; City of Cambridge Economic Development; DELCO Packaging Products; Dorchester County Economic Development; Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park and Heart of the Chesapeake Heritage Area; GKD USA; RAR Brewing; Sharon Real Estate; Yacht Maintenance Co.; Alpha Genesis Community Development Corporation; Art Bar 2.0; Ava’s Pizzeria & Wine Bar; Bay Country Security; Black Water Bakery; Blue Awning; Dorchester Center for the Arts; Dorchester Chamber of Commerce; Downtown Cambridge; Harvesting Hope Youth Family & Wellness; Heirloom Athletics; Layton’s Chance Vineyard & Winery; RHI Commercial Flooring.; Ruark Builders & Best Buy Supply; NOVO Properties; Rommel’s Ace Hardware; Snappers Waterfront Café; T’s Devine Sweets, Theos Steaks, Sides and Spirits; Thomas’s Jewelers; and Tilt Business Advisors/Vistage.
Participating oyster companies and watermen include Choptank Terrapin Oysters, Hoopers Island Oyster Co., Madhouse Oysters, Pirates Cove Oyster Co., and the Dorchester Seafood Heritage Association.
The event is produced by the Dorchester Chamber of Commerce, Ice Lab and Choptank Communications.
More information about the event can be found online at www.dorchesterchamber.org/ice-and-oyster-fest.
