CBMM: The Coming Coast

Department of Natural Resources Biologist Donald Webster stands alongside a “ghost forest” in Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge in Dorchester County holding measuring stick marking the level of potential sea level rise in 2100. Works like this, showing the effects of climate change, will be on display at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum beginning Sept. 15.

 Photo by Michael O. Snyder

ST. MICHAELS — The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is pleased to announce a new special exhibition arriving soon at its St. Michaels campus, “The Coming Coast.” Opening Thursday, Sept. 15, the exhibition will feature works by Michael O. Snyder on display both in a traditional gallery setting in CBMM’s Van Lennep Auditorium and in a larger scale outdoors on its campus.

