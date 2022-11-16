CCCA celebrates open house

Foundry artist in residence Rose Jeon loves to draw shiny things and has an eye for armor, helmets and portraits. Jeon receives a stipend of $7,500 a month to make art, which will be exhibited and for sale in December.

 PHOTO By TOM MCCALL

DENTON — The Caroline County Council of Arts has chosen Rose Jeon as the first ever artist in residence. This three-months paid position will culminate in a show where people can buy the work Jeon has created. She has already completed 24 drawings on paper. Her androgynous works on paper feel like a hybrid taking exacting technique from the Renaissance sculpture Michelangelo and mixing it with pop culture.


