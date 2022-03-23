Celebrate the founding of the Free State during Maryland Day celebrations at St. Clement’s Island Museum and Historic St. Mary’s City.
St. Clement’s Island will host events starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, March 25.
It was on March 25, 1634, when English colonists first stepped onto St. Clement’s Island and founded the state.
“Maryland Day is the most important event in our program year, since it marks the beginning of both St. Mary’s County and the state of Maryland in 1634,” St. Mary’s County Museum Division Manager Karen Stone said. “On this day, we honor the meeting of two cultures — the newly-arrived English and the native Piscataway — and the friendship and collaboration that ensued. It is also a day on which we celebrate Maryland’s religious history and its place in the development of the statutes of religious freedom that are so pivotal in this country’s history.”
There will be free admission to the museum and free water taxi rides to the island in addition to a food truck, old-style games and a chance to dress in period costume.
A mass will be held at 11 a.m. on St. Clement’s Island with the Rev. Thomas O’Keefe, the Jesuit Provincial for the East Coast. The concelebrant will be the Rev. Thomas Clifford from Chapel Point in Charles County, and students from Father Andrew White School in Leonardtown will serve as the choir and cantors.
A ceremony will be held 2 p.m. on the mainland featuring guest speakers including St. Mary’s County Commissioner President Randy Guy (R), Piscataway Tribal Leader Francis Gray and keynote speaker Julia King, a professor at St. Mary’s College of Maryland and an expert on 17th Century Maryland. King will be undertaking an archaeological dig on St. Clement’s Island later this year.
On that March day in 1634, Lord Baltimore and 130 to 300 passengers — records are unclear as to how many were there — set foot on what would later be known as St. Clement’s Island. Stone said they stopped on the island “because it was safe. They knew there were other peoples around; they knew they weren’t the first Englishmen here. They were the first to settle here but others had come and gone.”
Stone added that in addition, the island “would be a good defensible spot” but those plans were scuttled because there was no fresh water, which she said was “problematic.”
But things looked up when the colonists negotiated with the Piscataway and received a vacated village along with 35 miles of territory in what is now Historic St. Mary’s City.
“Oh sure it was difficult,” Stone said of early life, “but compared to some other places it wasn’t so bad.”
Also on display during Maryland Day will be a wooden replica of the 17th century iron cross, which was initially erected on St. Clement’s Island by the settlers on the first Maryland Day will be on display. The original iron cross is currently in possession of the Jesuits at Georgetown University.
“I think it’s important for people to know where we came from and where our roots are and how it all got started,” Stone said. “And to learn some things about what happened in 1634.”
In Historic St. Mary’s City, Maryland Day festivities will begin Friday, March 25, and continue Saturday, March 26, with outdoor activities, exhibits and crafts.
On March 26, a book signing of “Whispers From the Colonial Past” with author Ellynne Brice Davis and illustrator Joyce Judd will begin at noon. At 1 p.m. a ceremony will be held featuring keynote speaker David J. Collins of Georgetown University.
In addition, Historic St. Mary’s City Emeritus Curator Silas Hurry, long-time volunteer Christa Conant and Gov. Larry Hogan (R) will receive the museum’s highest honor, the Cross Bottony award, for their years of support to the institution.
Music will be provided by the St. Peter Claver Gospel Choir and the program will end with the Ceremony of the Flags as children across Maryland present their county colors.
“We are excited to be having the Maryland Day ceremony in person this year after two years of virtual celebrations,” said Historic St. Mary’s City External Relations Manager Sharol Yeatman, who added that the museum has been celebrating the annual event since at least 1984, which was the 350th anniversary of Maryland’s founding.
The outdoor living history sites will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.
