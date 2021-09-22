Local equestrian John Moore stands atop his horses “Sokie” and “Cochise” at Tuckahoe Equestrian Center in Queen Anne. “Roman Riding” will be on display among many other disciplines of riding Saturday, Oct. 2, at this year's Celebration of the Horse. The program runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $3 per car for parking. No admission otherwise.
Maryland Rough Riders, carry the American flag and Maryland state flag. Left, Terry Fewless and Dale Kinnamon, ride as part of the opening ceremony during a previous year's "Celebration of the Horse", at Tuckahoe Equestrian Center in Queen Anne. This year's Celebration will take place from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 2, again at Tuckahoe. Many disciplines of riding will be shown alongside equine vendors, and a parade of breeds at noon in the arena. Cost, $3 per car. No admission otherwise.
PHOTOS BY DOUG BISHOP
QUEEN ANNE — The month of October in Maryland has been declared "The Month of the Horse" by Governor Larry Hogan. This year's annual "Celebration of the Horse" will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Tuckahoe Equestrian Center in Queen Anne. The program will run until 4 p.m., rain or shine.
The event will open with the singing of The Star-Spangled Banner by Pat Holmes, and the opening ceremony provided by the Maryland Rough Riders Drill Team parading within the show ring with the American and Maryland state flags. Demonstrations will begin with such equine disciplines as: Paso Finos breed riding, the Native American Story of the Appaloosa Horse, Roman Riding, Dressage, Side Saddle riding demonstration, Rocky Mountain horses, Standardbreds, Mustangs, Bridleless Dressage and Bridleless Jumping demonstrations, Vaulting and Trick riding, and Horsemanship.
Outside the show ring, there will be a demonstration by the Delmarva Driving Club at 2:30 p.m., Maryland's official state sport of Jousting at 2:45 p.m. at the Jousting track, as well as the Delmarva Mounted Search and Rescue at 3 p.m.
At noon, Maryland Horse Industry Board Chairman Ross Peticord will present the Board's "Touch of Class Award" to Cindy and Tim Harris of Harris Paints, followed immediately by a "Parade of Breeds" inside the show ring.
Numerous equine related and non-equine related vendors will be on the grounds, including food vendors.
There is a $3 parking fee per car, otherwise free admission. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times to be on the grounds.
