CENTREVILLE — The second annual faculty art exhibition showcasing Queen Anne’s County Public Schools’ Art Teachers is being hosted by the Queen Anne’s Centre for the Arts from through Oct. 7 and features artwork ranging from drawings, paintings, photographs and sculptures.
The opening reception was Friday, Sept. 9. It is free and open to the public and builds off the historic first exhibition that was held last year on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. It is a goal for the Centre for the Arts that the public will come out and join the art teachers in celebrating their creative works that will be on exhibit this September.
The show is being hosted by the Queen Anne’s County Arts Council through a partnership between its Executive Director, Rick Strittmater, and Queen Anne’s County Public Schools’ Supervisor of Visual and Performing Arts, Michael Bell.
“Creating venues like this for our art teachers to ‘stay artists’ has always been a mantra of mine,” said Bell prior to the opening, “and last years’ show was such a resounding success that I can’t wait to see what our art teachers will bring to this show.”
Strittmater, in addition to his role helping students and schools as executive director of the Queen Anne’s Arts Council, is also an accomplished musician who has put out nine CD’s and has performed live at Thursdays in the Park concert series. Strittmater shares Bell’s passion for teachers “staying artists” and the two have been in talks to create similar creative venues for the performing arts teachers as well.
Dr. Marcia Sprankle, new assistant superintendent for Queen Anne’s County Public Schools, was so excited to learn about this second annual faculty exhibition that she immediately chose to spotlight it at the August Board of Education meeting.
The public is invited to come out and support the talented artists teaching the children in Queen Anne’s County. Various works are available for sale. Regular gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 206 S. Commerce St., Centreville.
