CENTREVILLE — As the clock counts down to 2022, this church will end the year on a high note, lifting spirits and voices alike in song and worship. Centreville Community Church of God will be ringing in the new year with a catered dinner and a concert from Bay City Ministries.
Bay City Ministries are known as a talented, entertaining group that skillfully blends music and testimony. They are music ministers most of all, and as a Bay City concert unfolds, the audience will find it hard to sit still as they sing along and join in the worship. Bay City has been sharing their faith and their music since 2008. They are dedicated to sharing the ministry of Jesus Christ through song and testimony, singing at churches, revivals, concerts, conventions, camp meetings, fairs, festivals, private gatherings, and on the radio and TV. The group’s country/bluegrass style, superb harmony and lively presentation has taken them from Canada to Florida and as far west as the Mississippi River.
The New Year’s event starts with a catered dinner at 5 p.m., featuring fried chicken and ham, mac and cheese, string bean casserole, pineapple bake, pickled beets, rolls, drinks and deserts. The cost for the catered dinner is $15 per adult, $7 for kids ages 5–12, free for kids under 5.
The Bay City Ministries concert will begin at 6:30 p.m., with a free will offering for those who wish to give.
For tickets and more information about the event, contact Pastor Dwayne Dixon at 443-239-9218.
