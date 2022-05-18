EASTON — Under the direction of Richard A. Vitanovec, music direction of Ryan Asprion, and choreography of Erinne Lewis, Crashbox Theatre is proud to present “Legally Blonde The Musical”
As the main event of Crashbox Theatre’s 10th anniversary and relaunch, “Legally Blonde The Musical” will bring something bright and lighthearted to the stage. This fabulously fun, award-winning musical follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances, this show will be just “What You Want” to brighten your day.
Elle Woods (Callie Goff) appears to have it all, but her life is turned upside down when her soon-to-be fiance Warner (Kyle Dalsimer) dumps her so he can find someone more “serious” at Harvard Law. Elle ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school and armed with her chihuahua Bruiser (Ricky), she bursts onto the Ivy League scene. With the assistance of her BFFs, Serena (Erinne Lewis), Margot (Samantha Mason) and Pilar (Emily Royer), Elle is determined to change Warner’s heart. While at Harvard, Elle struggles with Warner’s new girlfriend, Vivienne (Malley Hester), Professor Callahan (Garé Edwards), and surviving the academic rigors of law school. Things start to look up for Elle when she and her mentor Emmett Forrest (Aidan Loeser) and hairstylist Paulette Buonufonte (Jess Newell) set off to rescue Paulette’s bulldog Rufus (Myrtle) from her ex, Dewey (Bill Gross). Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world. The rest of this extremely talented cast, composed of actors from Maryland, Delaware and Virginia also includes Randy Bachand, Gillian Barr, Britney Brunswick, Grace Bullock, Indra Bullock, Katie Cox, Bri Donohue, Brooke Ensminger, Ruby Fisher, Marco Garcia, Pete Lesher, Cameron Lewis, Makaia Lewis, Jennifer Madino, Jordan Miller, Kirstie Miller, Ella Murphy, Jaylen Nixon, Noah Thompson, and Grace Vorosmarti.
Crashbox Theatre is also very excited to welcome Tony Award recipient William Berloni and dog handler and professional actor Brian Michael Hoffman back to Easton to bring the “four legged rescue stars”, Ricky and Myrtle, to play Bruiser Woods and Rufus in Crashbox’s production of “Legally Blonde The Musical.” Berloni has provided Hollywood and Broadway with professionally trained rescue animals to star in TV shows, movies, plays, musicals and of course, the Original Broadway Production of “Legally Blonde The Musical.” In honor of Ricky and Myrtle, the show will include “Bruiser’s Bowl Food Drive” to support our friends at Talbot Humane. Please plan to bring dog or cat food to the show to receive a voucher for a treat at the concession stand.
Show times are 7 p.m. Thursday, May 19; 7 p.m. Friday, May 20; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, May 21; and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 22. Performances will be held at the St. Michaels Middle/High School Auditorium. Seating is limited. Advance ticket purchase is strongly encouraged and is available at www.crashboxtheatre.com.
“Legally Blonde The Musical” is rated PG-13.
Masks are strongly encouraged.
