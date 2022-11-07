RIDGELY — It’s not just curiosity that drives Sharon Denny.
It’s an insatiable desire to learn, coupled with a passion for nature and respect for her roots, that inspire her art.
You could say it’s in her blood. Her late uncle Jim Denny was a noted local carver, exhibiting his work at the Waterfowl Festival in past years.
This year, Sharon Denny, 64, takes up his artistic mantle as she exhibits her waterfowl photographs for the first time at the 51st Waterfowl Festival, Nov. 11-13, in her hometown of Easton.
Hunkering down with the honkers
It’s a mild morning at Tuckahoe State Park where Denny climbs a short rise overlooking the 60-acre pond. A mist rises from the cool water as the geese greet each other and the rising sun.
She crouches and begins shooting, anchoring her Sony camera with its heavy 600mm lens against her petite frame.
“So, skill number one is patience,” she says.
“What you really want to do is get down on their level, so when they come in you know you're getting a good angle on them,” Denny says. “Also, when I was a younger person I was a catcher in softball, so it gave me good skills for spending a lot of time like this.”
“Sometimes, I bring a little chair with me, and sometimes I sit for hours and take three pictures,” she says. She uses a tripod “about 5% of the time.”
“People ask me all the time, ‘How do you have the patience?’ You know, I could stay here and look at this for ages, just watching to see who's going to come by next. If I didn't take a single picture, I'd still be glad I was here because nature's amazing,” she says.
“They're coming in in a lovely angle to right here,” she says. Amid the honking geese, she hears the higher pitched call of a wood duck. “I only heard him — I didn't see him,” she adds.
“People are always asking me how I can identify all the different birds, and they have to learn to identify them by sight and sound. Sometimes you can do it right away and then other times, you have to wait until after you take the picture and get home and get a better look at it to really see what it was,” she says.
“If you know a lot about the subject you're trying to capture, whether it's a photographic story or a news story, the better the story will be,” Denny says. “So I try to learn about where they go, how they meet, what they eat, what their behaviors are, so there's not just a picture of a bird floating in the water, but a bird doing something as a part of what their life is like, because I think if we understand a little bit more about the natural surroundings around us, we probably would treat them better.”
“I love watching them,” she says. “I’ve always loved watching them.”
Careers inspired by curiosity
Martha, a Mute Swan that lived in Chapel Cove with her mate George, was the subject of Sharon Denny’s first published waterfowl photo in The Star Democrat.
In the cherished photo, Martha ferries her chicks, or cygnets, on her back. Denny said she shot the photo on “probably my 16th birthday.”
“So, way back then, I appreciated (photographing waterfowl), and I think that what I try to do with my photography is to show things about the creatures that are so beautiful around us, but that not everybody gets to see.”
Born May 13, 1958, in the old Easton Memorial Hospital, Denny grew up on Chapel Cove with her late brother Lee. While working for the newspaper after school from the age of 15 on, she took a journalism class, writing stories about Easton High and other Talbot County schools for the paper’s “school page.” It’s also where she first handled a Nikon 35mm camera, developing photos, including the snapshot of Martha and her young, in The Star Democrat darkroom in downtown Easton.
Denny went on to work in display advertising, selling ads and designing them. “I did a lot of hand drawings as part of that. So I guess I was a paid artist a long time ago.”
She went on to study journalism at the University of Maryland, working for the paper during holidays. “And then they offered me a job before I even graduated. So, I left school in between my junior and senior years and took a fulltime job,” she said.
“I thought, this is the best job in the world; I get to learn new things,” she said. “I was so curious about everything.”
“If you can be a journalist, you can be almost anything, because (one develops) the skills of curiosity, human interaction, and being able to take complex information and boil it down so that almost anybody can understand it,” she said.
After a 20-year career as the editor of Defense News, a newspaper specializing in the business and politics on international security, she was courted for a year by executives of what would later become Raytheon Technologies. For the next two decades, Denny worked in strategy, retiring as Vice President of Strategy for one of four businesses (space and airborne systems) under Raytheon, a Fortune 500 company.
“It was not something that I expected,” Denny said, referring to herself as a “kid from Easton, Maryland.”
“It's funny, all the way through my career, even in journalism, it was like one thing led to the next,” she said. “When I was in that job, I lectured a lot of young people coming into the company about being in charge of your own career, making sure you're planning for your future. You know, ‘Do what you want to do. If you love what you do, you'll never work a day in your life.’ And yet, my career was one bit of good fortune after the next. Things just worked out for me. I think part of it is I'm as loyal as a dog. I wouldn't independently decide to strike out and do anything if it meant having to leave something, because I loved what I did almost every minute that I worked any job I had. And so, why go look for something else when things are really good? And I had great bosses and I was treated well.”
Pursuing a passion
Wildlife photography became a passion when Denny retired nearly four years ago.
Her plan was “just to do it for fun. And then I just got all these requests from people. ‘Oh, can I please buy your photo?’ ‘When are you going to do a coffee table book?’” she said. Her consistent reply was “No” for a year and a half.
“And I'm like, ‘I'm just doing this because I'm decompressing after a very heavy 40-some years of work.’ I said, ‘I'm not getting on airplanes, not going anywhere, not doing anything. I'm gonna go walk in the woods for a while. This is my post work life de-stressor,’” she said.
Having traveled 40 weeks out of the year, Denny vowed not to get on an airplane. But “one year almost to the day after retirement, I took a flight to D.C. from where (my spouse Kim Parks and I) were living in Florida at the time, and went to a friend's 60th birthday party in Rehoboth, and I got up the first morning and looked out the window. I said, ‘This is just gorgeous. They're so lucky to live here.’”
Six months later, Denny and Parks decided to sell the homes in Chapel Cove and Florida and relocate to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where they just moved into the home they’ve been building for two years on a creek off Rehoboth Bay.
When Denny isn’t outdoors taking award-winning photos of nature’s moments, she records memories for dog owners who participate in agility trials along with her Boston terriers Hudson, Jackpot and Miles.
“I finally relented to requests to sell my photography and set up a website to showcase and sell my work this April,” she said. “I have not committed to a book yet, but I am passionate about how changing environmental conditions are impacting birds, other animals, and the waters and trees where they normally dwell. So, we’ll see.”
As a teen, learning to handle a 35mm camera “was trial by fire because when I worked at The Star Democrat, they put a camera in my hand, (and) they showed me three little things, so I kind of had to learn a lot (on my own),” Denny said.
“But then I had to totally relearn in the digital age because it's all so terribly different,” she said. “In a darkroom situation, the first part of the magic happens when you set up the photo, but a very significant part is in the darkroom because that's really where the artistry happens. She calls Lightroom, a digital photo and video processing app, her “digital darkroom.”
A few years ago, Denny set aside her Nikon for a Sony mirrorless camera.
“This camera was developed for the 2000 Olympics because its specialty is shooting fast-moving objects,” she said. Since most of Denny’s subjects are birds flying up to 40 mph, the Sony’s specs are perfect. She’s programmed her camera with three different autofocus settings, but she manually focuses when needed.
“I just go someplace, and I sit really still with my camera, and wait for something awesome to happen in front of it,” she said.
The craft of wildlife photography is “a whole bunch of things all added up together,” she said. “Yes, there’s skill. There's strength involved to be able to lug this equipment around and hoist it up and move it around when you need to capture something. There is art about it. One of the reasons why the Waterfowl Festival includes photography is because it is an art form. But there is the patience that's involved and the adventures. I've gotten scary tick bites – and I got chiggers this year – far too many mosquito bites, scrapes, bumps and bruises along the way. And sometimes I think it takes a certain eye to extract the extraordinary out something maybe a lot of people would find ordinary.”
As for photographing wildlife on Delmarva, Denny said “so much (state and federal) preservation” has made “gorgeous” natural habitats abundant and accessible.
“There's such an abundance right here that it's not necessary to go places,” she said. “Although there are places I want to go (like) out west. I'd love to go to Costa Rica and photograph some of the exotic looking – to me anyway – birds that are there. But I do try to get to Florida … around February when it's not so nice here.”
She credits her Uncle Jim for helping her appreciate artistic details. The famed local carver “also was instrumental in helping me learn about birds, sometimes in ways I didn't want to,” she said.
“He did a really good job of trying to get very lifelike details,” Denny said. Once, when she was at his house, he asked her to get a drink for him. “So, I opened up the freezer to get some ice … and there was a dead owl.” He told his niece that people would bring dead animals to him so that he could study the feather structure.
“His work was really quite outstanding,” Denny said. “I so wanted to be the second artist in my family to exhibit at the Waterfowl Festival. I plan to have one of (my uncle’s) carvings at my exhibit space as a reminder of what an inspiration he was to me. He passed away just last year, and I know he’ll be looking down and beaming with pride.”
Award-winning photography
While Sharon Denny has only been “zealously photograph(ing) nature” since 2019, she has already garnered several competitive awards. She said she was “so thrilled” to be part of this year’s annual rite of autumn in Easton.
“Being accepted as an exhibiting artist at the Waterfowl Festival has been a dream of mine,” she said. “I knew I would have to test myself against very talented and experienced photographers, so I began entering photography competitions. The competitions helped me prepare for the Waterfowl Festival application process.”
Waterfowl Festival Director of Events Leslie Milby said, “We are excited to add Sharon Denny and her lovely capturings of local wildlife and scenes to our Photography offerings, located at the Art at the Pavilion exhibit.”
In a recent email, Denny wrote, “I cut my photographic teeth documenting car wrecks, parades and yes, even the Waterfowl Festival, for my hometown paper. But I didn't enter my first photography competition until 2020, making some phases of this journey very new to me.”
“I entered only one competition in 2020, and one of my three photos finished in the top 10. My first win was last year (2021), when a photo of a Great Blue Heron in flight took the top prize in the Delaware Division of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Watershed Photo Contest,” she wrote. “I joined the Coastal Camera Club in 2021 to gain more experience competing in their monthly (except in the summer) photography competitions. I was humbled, yet thrilled to place in every monthly competition and to be named Photographer of the Year and also Versatile Photographer of the Year for the 2021-2022 season.”
“This year, I am one of 14 photographers invited to exhibit my photography at the Rehoboth Beach City Hall. Two of my photos will be on display there for a year,” Denny wrote. “I also took first place in the Native Wildlife category of the Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge Nature Photography Contest, as well as second place in the Native Plants category. I have placed with two photos in another competition, but am not yet permitted to reveal the details until the sponsor announces the winners.”
“I will have lots of framed and unframed photos as well as metal prints of my photos available for sale at my booth,” Denny said. “I have a larger collection of photos available for sale on my website SharonDennyPhotography.shootproof.com.” Fans can follow Denny on her Facebook page, Facebook.com/SharonDennyPhoto/.
A winsome wildlife friend
As Sharon Denny traverses Tuckahoe State Parks’ woods and surveys autumn’s colorful leaves through her lens, she converses with them as if they can understand her.
“Come here, my pretty,” she says, pitching her voice higher but softly to a cardinal up too high in a sweet gum. “Come on, baby. Come on out of there.”
She watches the geese again and playfully channels one of the males competing for a mate. “Ooh! ‘That’s my lady!’ That’s what that was about.”
Denny becomes philosophical again about the art of nature photography.
“Some people get very moved by the nature photos and they say, ‘They're so wonderful,’ and I say, ‘Well, you know, God made the beautiful animals and scenery. I just try to capture it so that other people can enjoy it,” she says.
“People think there's a lot of time wasted sitting and waiting, but if you're waiting for something magical to happen, and then something magical does happen in front of your lens, and you capture that one tiny moment in time, that’s so special. And all the waiting is worth it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.