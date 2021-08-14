LUKE’S GRADE: B-
If there’s only one true, declarative statement to be made about James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad,” it would be that the film is entirely and undoubtedly a product of trust. Gunn – known in the mainstream consciousness as the patriarch of Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” series – was approached by Warner Brothers at a personal and professional low point. He had just been fired from the “Guardians” franchise in the summer of 2018 after a string of crude and cruel tweets resurfaced, sparking an online outrage and bucking him off Disney’s Hollywood high horse.
According to Gunn, Warner Brothers, the company presiding over both the heroes of DC Comics and their spotty blockbuster universe, contacted the jolted director the Monday after his very public firing. They gave him the opportunity to take one of their botched projects – “The Suicide Squad,” whose 2016 film is regularly regarded as the runt of an already unpopular litter – and give it a personalized makeover. The ensuing three years saw Gunn reinstated in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, thanks to an unprecedented corralling of support by the “Guardians” cast, and become the second filmmaker to contribute to both sides of the superhero aisle.
Given the commercially risky nature of their collaboration, it is no surprise that the product, “The Suicide Squad,” is a freeing film. It’s the kind of production that’s almost never allowed, let alone on the bankroll of one of Hollywood’s most prestigious and formative companies. This is a gloriously gruesome, unapologetic, and unapologetically flawed motion picture. It belongs to Gunn, but it’s more proudly owned by Warner Brothers, and the DC Universe is all the better for it.
What’s important to note for those scared off by the 2016 film’s wretched reputation is that calling “The Suicide Squad” a sequel is a technicality at best. Only three characters cross over from David Ayer’s mid-decade flop, and their onscreen pasts are moot. Any pertinent details are reestablished and everything else, thankfully, is chucked out the window.
Like the comic book its based on, “The Suicide Squad” follows, as the name suggests, the often lethal misadventures of Task Force X. A crew handpicked by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis, one of the three alumni), they’re the cream of a dirty crop: imprisoned super criminals forced into perilous missions who act as valiant soldiers with minimal liability. The word “dispensable” may not be enough to describe them. Each member, working towards dampening their sentences, has a chip planted in the back of their head. If they don’t do what they’re told, the chips go boom.
The mission this time sends two squads to the shore of Corto Maltese, a South American island recently turned over by a radical, anti-American coup. The first, we quickly discover, is only a diversion for the second, the real heroes of “The Suicide Squad.” They’re made up of the reluctant leader Bloodsport (Idris Elba), the twisted patriotic Peacemaker (John Cena), the sweet Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior), the self-pitying Polka Dot Man (David Dastmalchian) and the barbaric King Shark (Sylvester Stallone). Their mission, which they had no choice but to accept, is to infiltrate the island and destroy the Joutenhiem facility, a Nazi-era laboratory where intelligence says a potentially cataclysmic experiment is based. Joining them from squad one are franchise veterans Colonel Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman, used to a much better, heroic effect) and wild card Harley Quinn (a tuned-in Margot Robbie).
Cue the chaos.
Gunn’s propensity for crude, stylistic storytelling is only enhanced by the film’s hard R rating, a longer leash than Marvel has ever been willing to give the director. Back-and-forth masculinity contests are not only mercilessly jovial, but mercilessly cruel, proving that Gunn is unafraid to challenge your gall and your sense of humor. Punchlines are given space to boil, landing suddenly and shockingly.
But if Gunn proved anything with the Guardians movies, it’s that he can handle the shaky, crumbling settings of a science fiction world without getting lost in the rubble. Unlike many blockbusters, he never loses his characters, making the film both a surprisingly controlled and playful action comedy and perhaps the most overtly violent superhero film to date. Like any two extremes, it’s just as easy to detect a film that’s been put through the corporate ringer as it is one that’s had its leash extinguished. This movie is certainly, and happily, the latter.
Unfortunately, the film does run into a few bumps along its merry way. After its particularly bloody opening, the plot does, more or less, plug into the generic superhero storyline, complete with a couple of detours and eventually, a citywide, building-blowing battle. It’s disappointing to see a film start out so energetically and surprisingly, only to crumble into another metropolis mauling. To be fair, there is a certain, obvious tongue-in-cheek element to this final battle, but senseless killing and destruction still dominate the film’s final act.
While “The Suicide Squad” has a solid grip on comedy and thrills, like so many modern blockbusters it struggles to establish a sufficient heart. Though the performances are charming, a great deal of emotional weight is planted between Elba’s Bloodsport and Melchior’s Ratcatcher. The young rodent wielder – despite Bloodsport’s fear of rats – reminds the assassin of his daughter, another, less effective source of motivation driving the film. The two have a compelling enough rapport, but the dynamic underserves Ratcatcher, who goes from an underplayed, unconventional badass to a damsel in distress comic book adaptation.
Even so, throughout much of the film, Gunn deserves every credit here that he received for how he works tone through his characters. Working aptly and amusingly with all his main players, in certain respects, he’s really become a blockbuster master of ensemble filmmaking. Just as she has at every onscreen opportunity, Robbie proves herself as the quintessential live-action Quinn, pun intended. King Shark, like Groot, will surely steal the show for many viewers. And John Cena – who served the WWE for years as its patriotic figurehead – is an inspired piece of casting.
On a personal note, I’m most happy to see Elba thrive at the front of a blockbuster. Perhaps this will be enough to reignite the James Bond conversation surrounding the actor. Elba nails his first opportunity at heading a major action movie. He’s able to pierce through the few pitfalls of Gunn’s script to make Bloodsport a compelling and sympathetic leader for both the viewers at home and the criminals on the screen.
Like most of these superhero epics, “The Suicide Squad” eventually feels long and repetitive. But the cast and their demeanor are worth the price of admission alone. All the extra bits – the carnage, the comedy, the style, and of course, the music – are just many, many cherries on top.
Warner Brothers’ “The Suicide Squad” is playing in theaters nationwide and streaming for subscribers on HBOMax until September 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.