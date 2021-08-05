CAMBRIDGE — Dorchester Center for the Arts is pleased to announce “Plein Air Painters of the Chesapeake Bay: Shared Visions” is the featured August exhibition. Founded April 2014, Plein Air Painters of the Chesapeake Bay is focused on capturing the beauty of the Chesapeake Bay region, painting on waterfront lands, in nature preserves, on working farms, and in towns and villages. An exhibit of members’ works is held annually, with a portion of the proceeds donated to local nonprofits.
Members of PACB include all levels of painters from beginners to intermediates to nationally known artists who paint in oil, pastel, watercolor, and acrylic. Membership is free – the only requirement is that artists paint with the group. As of 2021, there are 50 plus members, with about 8 to 10 attending each paint out. A small steering committee plans the paint out locations. Steering committee members: Katherine Quinn, Maggii Sarfaty and Diane DuBois Mullaly.
PAPCB Exhibit History:
November 2014 – Church Alley Gallery, Easton, 11 exhibiting artists.
October 2016 – Candleberry Gallery, St. Michaels, 20 exhibiting artists.
July 2017 – Candleberry Gallery, St. Michaels, 13 exhibiting artists.
November 2017 – Pop up exhibit (3 hours), Easton Club East, the Great Chesapeake Challenge, 6 exhibiting artists.
July 2018 — Eastern Shore Conservation Center, Easton, 12 exhibiting artists.
September 2019 – Academy Art Museum First Friday Fence Show, 18 exhibiting artists.
As of press date, participants for the DCA exhibit include Cheryl Wisbrock, Diane DuBois Mullaly, Donna Finley, Jill Glassman, Jim Rehak, José Ramirez, Judith Stevens Weaver, Katie Quinn, Lori Yates, Maggii Sarfaty, Marianne Kost, Martha Pileggi, Nancy Thomas, Patti Lucas Hopkins, Rhonda Ford, Russell Reno, and Stacey Sass.
“Plein Air Painters of the Chesapeake Bay: Shared Visions” runs August 6-28. Gallery hours are noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Second Saturday Artists’ Reception will be held onsite at DCA from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 14.
Dorchester Center for the Arts is dedicated to enriching Maryland’s Eastern Shore community through high quality, engaging programming in the visual, literary, and performing arts. To learn more, stop by 321 High Street, call 410-228-7782 or visit online at www.dorchesterarts.org or on Facebook. Programs at DCA are supported by the Maryland State Arts Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.