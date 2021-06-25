ANNAPOLIS — The inaugural Cinema Week has launched nationwide in an effort to support a moviegoing industry that has been drastically dampened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The six-day event, which will take place between June 22 and 27, will feature a wide variety of promotions, giveaways, and in-theater content designed to entice audiences into cineplexes ahead of the summer blockbuster season.
More than 28,000 screens nationwide are participating in the event, including theater chains on the independent, regional and national cinema circuits. Some of the exhibition companies involved include AMC Theaters, Cinemark, Regal, Landmark, Cinelux, Classic Cinemas, and Showbiz, among many others.
With all kinds of special deals and promotions, the moviegoing experience will vary by what chain customers choose. AMC attendees will have the opportunity to sign up for the company’s reward program for a discounted $10 annual rate. And Cinemark guests may purchase cheap tickets to watch Universal Pictures’ 2001 franchise starter, The Fast and the Furious. The latest film in the saga, F9, releases in theaters June 25.
Cinema-Week arrives as more and more vaccinations are administered and states across the country are easing up on their social distancing regulations. But companies are still scrambling to reverse the effects the pandemic has had on the entertainment industry, especially as some major studios, including Warner Brothers, are opting to release their big productions straight to streaming.
“Movie theaters connecting us. They are where stories are shared and discussed in a communal experience,” said Brandon Jones, Executive Chairman of the Founding Committee of Exhibitor and Studio Partners for Cinema Week. “Following such a challenging year, I’m humbled by the enthusiasm and support from our sponsors and partners who want to help us remind audiences that the magic happens when you go to the movies. There’s nostalgia there. It’s where we go for entertainment, and by launching Cinema Week, we want to preserve the culture of going to the movies.”
For more information about what theaters are participating in Cinema Week and what promotions are available, please visit cinema-week.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.