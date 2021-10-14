Disclaimer: reviewer has not seen stage version of “Dear Evan Hansen.”
LUKE’S GRADE: D
In 2015, the coming-of-age musical “Dear Evan Hansen” made what can only be described as a ferocious Broadway debut. Strummed and anchored by the ever-popular lyricisms of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (“La La Land,” “The Greatest Showman”), it won six Tony Awards, including the evening’s biggest musical prize, as well as best lead actor for 23-year-old Ben Platt.
Now, six years later, Marc Platt, Ben’s dad, has lent his wallet to co-producing an onscreen adaptation of the stage show for Universal Pictures. In doing so, what may have started as a good-faith vehicle from father to son into Hollywood’s spotlight turned into a ginormous misfire. Directed by Stephen Chbosky (“The Perks of Being a Wallflower”), not only does the big screen flopper jam viewers into its manipulative web of clunky characters and wicked pageantry, but it’s also scorched the broadway production’s somehow importance.
Dear Evan Hansen, forgive me if I sound cruel, but how on Earth did anyone like you?
The film’s title acts as a two-way introduction, not only to sort-of protagonist Evan (Platt), but to his sort-of anxiety as well. At the beginning of the movie, all Evan wants to do is talk to Zoe, a sweet-looking guitarist played by Kaitlyn Dever (“Booksmart”). Unable to hold a conversation with her or anyone without wanting to run away – and sometimes doing so – Evan’s therapist instructs him to start writing self-directed, confidence-boosting letters. Hence the title.
However, after making the careless mistake of printing one of these personal letters out at school, his first attempt is swiped by Zoe’s outcast brother, Connor (Colton Ryan), sending Evan into a spiral. Sprinting through Google, checking to see if he’s been outed yet, calculating his sure-to-come doomsday, his fears swallow him in one of the film’s more succinct, subtle, and recognizable displays of anxiety. There aren’t many after this.
But nothing comes of Connor’s thievery. No online blasts. No embarrassing uploads. No more rejection from Evan’s classmates. The reason? Connor committed suicide soon after taking the letter; his grieving parents (Amy Adams and Danny Pino) return Evan’s therapy homework under the assumption it was a suicide note directed to the school’s other benchmark loner. Apparently, Connor’s parents decide, their son did have a friend. Hallelujah?
At first, the lying comes, as much as it can, from a good place. Heartbroken witnessing Mrs. Murphy’s (Adams) torment, Evan contracts his family friend Jared (Nik Dodani) to fabricate an email chain between him and Connor. The mission: create the illusion of a strong, under-the-radar friendship. Perhaps if the Murphys hear about another side of Connor – not the actual one, though – he can put a band-aid on their pain.
From there, however, as heartstrings begin to get pulled and money soon comes into play, an indisputably self-serving Evan sees Connor’s death as his long-awaited chariot to happiness. It’s a corpse puppet show, brandished with a 50-piece orchestra. It’s vile.
Personally, I’m not sure what first drew audiences to this sort of reprehensible behavior, and I doubt, given the fact that screenwriter Steven Levenson also penned the book for the musical, that the stage production features a more responsible, or comprehensive conversation involving Evan’s actions (though, without having seen the Broadway version, that’s only speculation – part of me needs to believe that the theater-going public wouldn’t cherish the story that played out onscreen).
But Chbosky’s film, on top of underserving viewers with cliché displays and manipulative discussions surrounding mental health, seems to suggest that the pitfalls of anxiety are similar, if not equivalent, to those of addiction: series of compounded mistakes until an eventual, eye-opening, and ultimately, forgivable rock bottom.
For a story that’s clearly aimed at garnering the attention and affection of those struggling with mental health, especially while stuck in a tech-addled world, “Dear Evan Hansen” proves seriously unprepared. After the opening track – “Waving Through A Window,” which aptly illustrates the invisible struggles and the regular invisibility effect anxiety has on those it looms over – Evan’s troubles steadily fade away before being completely snuffed once the lie takes hold. Without proper reprimanding, as Evan never bears any significant punishment for his borderline sociopathic actions (though the friend I saw the film with challenged me, asking what that punishment would be; I had no direct answer), the only conclusion that can be made is that the quickest, easiest solution to exorcising a panic-infested brain is to lie.
I’ll give the writers the benefit of the doubt and say that was probably not the message they were intending to send. Regardless, it’s the one that comes across.
The musical, always a spectacle, though not always glamorous, is a difficult setting for “Dear Evan Hansen.” Pasek and Paul’s flair for ballads, combined with Platt’s tendency to perform as if he’s still beckoning to the balcony, spark an undeniably romantic reaction from the viewer. If extreme contrast was the end goal here – with wretched actions over elegant scores designed to stimulate some sort of tripping, criss-cross effect – the wicked side doesn’t carry its weight. In this 137-minute movie, only one scene, which depicts Evan and Jared writing the fake emails and features Connor tap dancing mere minutes after the movie announces his death, fuses the musical’s naturally warm aesthetic with Evan’s cold, clammy decisions.
A more thorough and consistent examination of Evan’s choices would start to be possible if “Dear Evan Hansen” actually believed its titular character was doing something wrong, which it clearly doesn’t.
The movie musical form, however, comes with its own share of problems. Beyond Platt’s operatic performance, strange camera positions and editing create an awkward disconnect as characters, at the dinner table, in the living room, or in a bedroom, start expressing themselves through song. And frustrating lapses in set design compound the shallowness of the characters (“I’m glad these archetypes have emotions,” is one of my more sarcastic notes) with a stale, unbelievable environment. Connor’s room, left exactly as it was before he died, is neat, noticeably un-chaotic – save for a nuclear symbol sign on the wall. And the dwellings of the living, ironically, feel just as unnatural.
The laziness driving these background details, such as an obviously store-bought baseball signed, in the story, by the entire ‘96 Orioles roster, only emphasize the greater laziness clearly driving the film.
However, all these points, and all the angry ones I’ll prevent myself from mentioning, steer attention away from the Murphy family, the victims Evan Hansen and his movie insist on ignoring. First, there’s Connor: the boy whose troubles were cause for fear in his classmates; the boy whose parents nearly adopted a liar to take his place; the boy whose school rallied behind only after he was gone. And then, there’s Zoe, the skeptical sister whose honest, skeptical perspective – when her mother insists that her sympathy-offering school means well, she replies, “I’m sure they don’t” – is torched by Evan’s villainy, as she’s turned into a dubious, unrecognizable victim, the only thing she didn’t want to be.
Played with dedication by Dever, Zoe isn’t the only one to get uncharacteristically warped. Alana (Amandla Stenberg), the well-meaning student body president and the refreshing representative showing that there are degrees of mental struggles, takes a cue from Hansen, turning into a vindictive, self-serving fundraiser. It’s one of the script’s more tragic decisions.
There came a point about halfway into “Dear Evan Hansen” where I stopped and asked myself if the movie was going to be “big” enough or long enough to properly address all of the ideas embedded in the story: the conflicting reputations that precede and proceed death; the opportunities, in person and online, that can spring up from tragedy; the forces that could, and permanently, break genuine kindness. I admit I was surprised when the film avoided all of them.
Luke Parker is a journalist and award-winning film critic covering government, schools, crime, and business. To send a tip or question, email lparker@chespub.com. For updates, like Luke Parker — Journalist on Facebook or follow him on Twitter: @lparkernews
