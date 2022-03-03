Nanny Trippe (left) and Don Hilderbrandt are both artists who jointly opened the Trippe-Hilderbrandt Studios in 2010. When Hilderbrandt moved out west several years later, the gallery was renamed simply The Trippe Gallery. Now, he has moved back to Maryland and brings a new collection of watercolor paintings to display in the gallery.
This watercolor by Don Hilderbrandt is titled “Breakwater, Rockland Maine.” Hilderbrandt will have a new exhibit of watercolor paintings unveiled at The Trippe Gallery on Saturday, March 5.
CONTRIBUTED BY THE TRIPPE GALLERY
EASTON — The Trippe Gallery is pleased to open a show this weekend featuring the watercolors of Don Hilderbrandt. Trippe and Hilderbrandt co-owned the gallery pre-cursor Trippe-Hilderbrandt Studios on Harrison Street until 2013 when Hilderbrandt retired from exhibition painting and moved to Colorado. The Trippe Gallery is happy to report Hilderbrandt’s return to Maryland and, better yet, a return of his watercolor paintings! The exhibition titled “Coast to Coast” showcases numerous watercolors depicting landscape scenes from Tilghman to Maine to the west coast of Washington State.
Don Hilderbrandt’s artistic focus is grounded in landscape architecture degrees from Penn State and Michigan. As co-founder of LDR International, an urban design/land planning firm, Don interrupted a successful part-time watercolor practice in 1979 to devote full time to an international planning and design business. Don is resurrecting an artist’s career that started in 1967. He received seven awards from the Baltimore Watercolor Society’s annual exhibition, including three First Awards. He also was invited to exhibit at the Baltimore Museum of Art, numerous colleges, the Center Club in Baltimore and was represented by the William Riis Galleries in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, Hershey, Pennsylvania and Stone Harbor, New Jersey.
Much of his appreciation of the rural landscape was fostered while growing up in the hills of Pennsylvania. Don’s training as a landscape architect enhanced his technical ability to interpret and present various images of landscapes and waterfronts of the Eastern Shore of the Chesapeake Bay and coastal Maine. The gallery is pleased to welcome him back and be able to exhibit his iconic watercolors. There will be an opening reception with Don on Saturday March 5 from 4-6 p.m. at the gallery, 23 N Harrison St. For more information please call the gallery at 410-310-8727.
