'Interpreting Nature' works on exhibit at Adkins Arboretum

“Little Greenman,” an intaglio print by Jake Muirhead, is among the works by the Anne Arundel Community College Printmakers Club on view through October at Adkins Arboretum. The public is invited to a reception for the artists on Saturday, Sept. 10.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

RIDGELY — “Interpreting Nature,” an exhibit of handmade prints by members of the Anne Arundel Community College Printmaking Club, highlights the broad variety of individual visions and styles of the group’s members and presents a wide range of printmaking techniques. Comprising etchings, lithographs, silkscreens and relief prints, the show is on view at the Adkins Arboretum Visitor’s Center through Oct. 29.

