Bay Bridge Cove resident John van Kleeck, left, holds one of two books he purchased from local professional photographer Jay Fleming, center. Also pictured, Kitty Reiser, John’s wife, who purchased a box of Fleming’s mailing cards that are also on sale at the Kent Island Federation of Arts exhibit of Fleming’s works open now through April 30.
Young egret chicks photographed by local artist Jay Fleming are one of many works now on display at the Kent Island Federation of Arts in Stevensville. Fleming has gained fame for his photos of life on and around the Chesapeake Bay. A variety of his framed printed pictures, as well as his two magnificent books, “Working the Water” and “Island Life,” are both on sale at KIFA through April 30.
Photographer Dale Hall, left, looks at photographer Jay Fleming’s most recent book, titled “Island Life.” Fleming’s photographs are currently on display and for sale, along with his two books of life on and around the Chesapeake Bay, at the Kent Island Federation of Arts through April 30. Viewing his works is free to the public.
This underwater photograph, titled “Smith Island Crab,” is on display and for sale at the Kent Island Federation of Arts in Stevensville through April 30. Numerous photos of life on and around the Chesapeake Bay are now being exhibited at KIFA from the collection of local professional photographer Jay Fleming.
One of numerous photos of life on and around the Chesapeake Bay by local professional photographer Jay Fleming currently on display and for sale at the Kent Island Federation of Arts in Stevensville. This photo is titled, “Thomas Point Lighthouse.”
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Professional photographer Jay Fleming stands beside his photo of the Hoopers Island Lighthouse in the Chesapeake Bay, lit from behind by a full moon.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
STEVENSVILLE — A reception to open local professional photographer Jay Fleming’s exhibit at Kent Island Federation of Arts was held March 31. Celebrating its 60th anniversary year of promoting arts in the community, KIFA is planing numerous events such as this during the coming year.
Photographs of Fleming’s renowned scenes on and around the Chesapeake Bay are on display and for sale at KIFA through April 30.
Fleming’s work reveals his gift for storytelling through his photographs. His talent is undeniable. Fleming considers himself to be extremely fortunate to have found a livelihood that both satisfies his creativity and simultaneously supports his beliefs in environmental conservation.
A decade ago, Fleming spent two years working in Yellowstone National Park to preserve the park’s dwindling native Cutthroat Trout population. His work there led to having some of his photographs published in National Geographic Magazine.
There was also a book signing during the March 31 reception featuring Fleming’s two published photography books, “Working the Water,” which displays wide ranging scenes of the Bay’s rapidly changing seafood industry, and “Island Life,” which showcases scenes of both Smith and Tangier islands, the last two inhabited off shore islands in the Chesapeake Bay. The books are also for sale at KIFA during the current exhibit.
Hosting the work of a truly gifted artist such as Fleming adds to the Jubilee celebration year at KIFA.
Looking forward, during the month of May, KIFA will host its annual Student Showcase of QAC Schools, normally the largest exhibit each year. In June, look for the 59th annual judged Open Art Show, themed “A Moment in Time.”
July will bring the 26th Photography Show, with a reception Thursday evening, July 14.
And August through September view a “KIFA Retrospective 60 yrs.” Save the date, Sept. 10, as KIFA will celebrate its Diamond Jubilee with a wonderful evening at the KI American Legion in Stevensville. Entertainment and food will be available.
