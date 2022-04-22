STEVENSVILLE — A reception to open local professional photographer Jay Fleming’s exhibit at Kent Island Federation of Arts was held March 31. Celebrating its 60th anniversary year of promoting arts in the community, KIFA is planing numerous events such as this during the coming year.

Photographs of Fleming’s renowned scenes on and around the Chesapeake Bay are on display and for sale at KIFA through April 30.

Fleming’s work reveals his gift for storytelling through his photographs. His talent is undeniable. Fleming considers himself to be extremely fortunate to have found a livelihood that both satisfies his creativity and simultaneously supports his beliefs in environmental conservation.

A decade ago, Fleming spent two years working in Yellowstone National Park to preserve the park’s dwindling native Cutthroat Trout population. His work there led to having some of his photographs published in National Geographic Magazine.

There was also a book signing during the March 31 reception featuring Fleming’s two published photography books, “Working the Water,” which displays wide ranging scenes of the Bay’s rapidly changing seafood industry, and “Island Life,” which showcases scenes of both Smith and Tangier islands, the last two inhabited off shore islands in the Chesapeake Bay. The books are also for sale at KIFA during the current exhibit.

Hosting the work of a truly gifted artist such as Fleming adds to the Jubilee celebration year at KIFA.

Looking forward, during the month of May, KIFA will host its annual Student Showcase of QAC Schools, normally the largest exhibit each year. In June, look for the 59th annual judged Open Art Show, themed “A Moment in Time.”

July will bring the 26th Photography Show, with a reception Thursday evening, July 14.

And August through September view a “KIFA Retrospective 60 yrs.” Save the date, Sept. 10, as KIFA will celebrate its Diamond Jubilee with a wonderful evening at the KI American Legion in Stevensville. Entertainment and food will be available.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.