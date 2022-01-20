This April 2010 photo by Jay Fleming captures the last house on Holland Island, a two-story structure built around 1888. The once-stately manor collapsed into the Bay on a stormy weekend in October 2010.
This January 2018 photo by Jay Fleming captures the workboat Me n’ You as it lies abandoned in the snow on Tangier Island. A blizzard earlier that month deposited more than 30 inches of snow on the island.
PHOTO BY JAY FLEMING
This 2018 photo by Jay Fleming captures a Smith Island workboat as it sinks into the waters of the Chesapeake Bay.
PHOTO BY JAY FLEMING
Smith Island waterman Lester Tyler crab scraping in the workboat Last Call in the Tangier Sound.
PHOTO BY JAY FLEMING
Pelicans nest on Shanks Island, a small eroding piece of land on the southern end of the Smith Island archipelago.
PHOTO BY JAY FLEMING
PHOTO BY JAY FLEMING
Smith Island waterman Jessie Brimer dredges the underwater grass for soft shell blue crabs near North End Bottom.
ST. MICHAELS — Chesapeake photographer Jay Fleming’s work will be featured in a new special exhibition at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels, starting Jan. 28, 2022. “Island Life: Changing Culture, Changing Shorelines” will be on display in CBMM’s Van Lennep Auditorium through May 29, 2022.
Originally planned for a 2020 opening, CBMM instead hosted a virtual exhibition of these works at cbmmislandlife.org and will now install 15 of them onsite to celebrate the publication of Fleming’s latest book, “Island Life.”
Fleming’s photographs reveal how the changing environment is affecting the cultures and shorelines of inhabited and formerly inhabited offshore islands in the Chesapeake. He discovered his passion for photography upon inheriting from his father, a former National Geographic photographer, a hand-me-down Nikon film camera at the age of 13. Fleming immediately developed an affinity to looking at life through the lens of his camera and what ensued was an exciting photographic journey that would eventually lead him to his career as a professional photographer. His first book, “Working the Water” — a photographic narrative of the Chesapeake Bay seafood industry — is in its third printing and “Island Life” was released last fall. A free, in-person book talk is planned for Wednesday, Feb. 23, with more details available at bit.ly/FlemingArtistTalk.
“Jay Fleming is a consummate visual storyteller,” said Jenifer Dolde, CBMM’s associate curator of collections. “His frequent visits to the islands and shorelines along the Bay have resulted in an intimate knowledge of the land and people, allowing him to capture moments in time that encapsulate our distinctive Chesapeake landscape and culture.”
The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is a nonprofit educational organization dedicated to preserving and exploring the history, environment and culture of the entire Chesapeake Bay region, and making this resource available to all. Every aspect of fulfilling this mission is driven by CBMM’s values of relevancy, authenticity and stewardship, along with a commitment to providing engaging guest experiences and transformative educational programming, all while serving as a vital community partner. For more information, visit cbmm.org or call 410-745-2916.
