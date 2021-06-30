DENTON — Caroline County Council of Arts announces July art classes and events:
Mosaic Club, Mondays, July 12, 19, and 26, 4-5:30 p.m.: Open to people who have taken a class or have experience working with mosaics. Work on your own project with guidance from Foundry Artist Joanne Gelles. Materials are included. $15 per session.
Second Saturday, July 10, 1-3 p.m.: Come enjoy the dog days of summer at the Foundry, 401 Market St. The dogs will be creating the art facilitated by Foundry Artist Sara Grantham. Bring your friendly dog on a leash to paint an abstract painting. Pre-registrations are encouraged. All ages welcome. Free.
Write On!, July 13 and 27, 6:30-8 p.m.: Write On! is an adult writers’ group that meets online every 2nd and 4th Tuesday. Come write, share your writing, or just listen. Free.
Mosaic Birdfeeder or Flowerpot, July 17, 2:45-5 p.m.: Make a mosaic birdfeeder or flowerpot for your house with Foundry Artist Joanne Gelles. Register for the Macrame holder class too and get 25% off! $35/CCCA members, $40/non-members.
Macrame Holder, July 24, 1-3 p.m.: Make a macrame holder for your mosaic birdfeeder or flowerpot with Foundry Artist Janice Knauss. Register for the Mosaic class on July 17 and get 25% off. $35/CCCA members, $40/non-members.
For more information and to register for classes, go online to carolinearts.org, call 410-479-1009, or email info@carolinearts.org.
