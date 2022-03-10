CHESTERTOWN — After pandemic-related delays, Kent Cultural Alliance is presenting an exhibition of work by five Kent County artists selected and commissioned to interpret one or more stories of African American history collected by Chesapeake Heartland: An African American Humanities Project.
A panel of six — three KCA board members and three Chesapeake Heartland steering committee members — selected the five artists: Bogey Brown, Allen Johnson, Jason Patterson, Mike Pugh and Gordon Wallace.
“The Chesapeake Heartland project has been an extraordinary community-wide and county-wide project. It has been our privilege here at KCA to play a small part and to help bring these important stories of American history to light through art,” John Schratwieser, director, said in a news release.
The exhibition will open Friday, March 18 with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. in the parish hall of Emmanuel Church, 101 N. Cross Street in Chestertown.
The artists’ work, in various media such as digital photography, portraiture, ceramics, painting and digital art, will be on display for two weeks.
Exhibit hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursdays to Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays from March 19 through Friday, April 1.
There will be an “Artists Talk” at noon Saturday, March 19 and a closing reception from 5 to 7 p.m. April 1.
The opening, artists talk and closing reception are free and open to the public.
Masks are required inside Emmanuel Church and the parish hall.
Ranging in age from 25 to 83, the five artists are a mix of lifetime residents of Kent County and relatively new residents. They come from a wide range of backgrounds — from a former DJ and designer of his own clothing line to a former public school teacher turned potter, and from graphic designer and a clothing maker and sculptor to regionally and nationally recognized artists.
According to the news release, these artist fellowship awardees have brought their talents to this project and have helped the KCA to achieve its goal of using art to create access to stories the general public might otherwise not know about.
“We are thrilled to support the work of these talented local artists. The way the five fellows explore Kent County’s African American history in new and creative ways through art really speaks to the power of community members interpreting their own history,” Kacey Stewart, assistant director for programs and experiential learning at Washington College’s Starr Center for the Study of the American Experience, said in the news release.
He added, “We could not be more excited by this partnership with the Kent Cultural Alliance, and we look forward to continue sharing resources that make our community stronger.”
The Kent Cultural Alliance serves as the state of Maryland’s designated county arts council for Kent County.
It is a 501c3 organization focused on service to and support of artists and arts organizations for the purpose of engaging the people of Kent County through creativity. For more information, see www.kentculture.org.
Chesapeake Heartland: An African American Humanities Project is an innovative new collaboration between Washington College, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture and a broad array of community partners in Kent County.
The project’s name derives from the Chesapeake region’s identity as the heartland of African American history and culture since the arrival of the first Africans at Jamestown in 1619.
Kent County, where Washington College is located, is in many ways a microcosm of that history, with its own rich and diverse African American heritage dating back nearly four centuries.
Through the Chesapeake Heartland project, Washington College’s Starr Center for the Study of the American Experience and its local partners — including the public schools, religious communities and other nonprofits — will preserve, share, curate and interpret a broad array of material that documents the many facets of Kent County’s African American history and culture, according to the news release.
For more information, see www.chesapeakeheartland.org.
