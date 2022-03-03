STEVENSVILLE — The Kent Island High School Theatre Department will present the musical “The Little Mermaid” the first two full weekends in March 2022. The first show is on Friday, March 4. Tickets are available on the KIHS website with shows at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. KIHS is located at 900 Love Point Road, Stevensville. This event is open to the public.
Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.”
Ariel (Elise Parks, junior), King Triton’s (Oliver Bridges, senior) youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric (Collin McConnell, senior) in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula (Lilly McKendry, junior), to trade her tail for legs. However, the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish (Juliana Grill, freshman), Scuttle the seagull (Hope Williams, senior) and Sebastian the crab (Julian Dobbs, senior) to restore order under the sea, along with a host of other unique characters.
The show is being produced, staged and directed by Kevin Reagan, with choreographer Amber Wright, musical director Reanna Sherman, musical conductor Kimberly Mogensen, technical director Matthew Ward, costume designer Rebecca Loveday, artistic director Andrea Schulte, and playbill designer Kay Parramore, who are all part of the teaching staff at KIHS.
Shows are at 7 p.m. March 4, March 5, March 11 and March 12; and at 2 p.m. March 6 and March 13.
The KIHS Theatre Department will be filming the production and the filmed version will be made available as a pre-recorded stream option on the same show days and times as the live performances.
KIHS is offering a reserved seating ticketing system (as opposed to general seating). Like online ticketing services such as Ticketmaster, exact seat(s) can be purchased for that evening’s production. There are two kinds of tickets available for purchase:
• Reserved Seating: As described above; this is for live show nights. Adult tickets are $10 and student tickets are $8.
• Pre-Recorded Stream — Family Pass: This will be a stream of a pre-recorded version of the show that happens at the same time as all the live shows. This would be for those who cannot make a live performance, but who want to see a pre-recorded stream of the show. Cost of streaming is $20 per family (per device).
Tickets can be purchased using the following link: https://www.showtix4u.com/events/KIHS.
Tickets will be available the KIHS website at https://www.qacps.org/khs. All sale proceeds support the KIHS Theatre Department. Purchase your tickets now.
Please be advised that this production contains strobe lighting effects and sudden loud noises.
