STEVENSVILLE — Kent Island Federation of Arts hosted a reception Nov. 6 for November's art shows: “Nature’s Bounty,” which features artwork created from nature itself, and the KIFA Members Miniatures Show, a variety of small works in different forms of art.

Results from the judged shows:

Nature's Bounty

Best in Show — "Empire Apple" by Theresa Schram

1st Place Oil/Acrylics — "Fall Sail" by Mona Birmingham

2nd Place — "Symphony Woods" by Maureen Bannon

Honorable Mention — "Path to the Red Barn" by Mona Birmingham

1st Place Mixed Media/Collage — "Woodland Spring" by Ann Crane Harlan

2nd Place — "Bounty of Color" by Maureen Wheatley

1st Place Decorative Art — "Mother of Pearls" by Judith Tucker

Members Miniatures

Best in Show — F"alling Leaves #5" by Darlene Conley

1st Place Oil/Acrylics — "Pink Umbrella" by Margaret Quinn

2nd Place — "Iris" by Nancy O’Brien

Honorable Mention — "Honey Crisp Apples" by Maureen Wheatley

1st Place Mixed Media/Collage — "Brella Beach" by Wende Woodham

2nd Place — "Scossa in Easton" by Erin Geiger

The show was judged by Joan Williams, artist, art teacher and owner of My Little Studio in historic Stevensville.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.