Artist Mona Birmingham of Easton is shown with two of her works in the Kent Island Federation of Arts Members Miniature’s Show, top, first place oil painting, "Fall Sail," and below it, honorable mention for another oil painting, "Path to the Red Barn."
Members Miniature Show works, from the left, top, Nancy O’Brien’s “Iris” won second place; Wende Woodham’s oil painting, “Mini Wave,” and Maureen Wheatley’s Gouche’ titled “Tidal Grasses.” Bottom row, Erin Geiger’s “Kent Fort Farm,” Maureen Wheatley’s “Honey Crisp Apples” (honorable mention), and Wheatley’s "Tiger Lillies."
Kent Island Federation of Arts member Judith Tucker with her oyster shell decorative art during KIFAs Nature’s Bounty Show, Saturday, Nov. 13. Tucker won first place for the collection titled "Mother of Pearls."
This knitwork fiber art by Maureen Wheatley is titled “Bounty of Color,” done by artist Maureen Wheatley, earned a second place ribbon in the Mixed Media/Collage category of KIFAs “Nature’s Bounty Show,” hanging throughout the month of November.
Kent Island Federation of Art’s Nature’s Bounty Show Best in Show winner, Theresa Schram of Easton. Her oil painting, "Empire Apple," is for sale for $150.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Receiving second place in the Members Miniature’s Show, Maureen Bannon stands by with her oil painting, " Symphony Woods." Bannon said, “It’s the most abstract painting I’ve ever done!”
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Miniature paintings by Kent Island Federation of Arts members, from left, Wendy Woodham’s first place winner "Brella Beach," MaryAnn Buckley’s "Changing Leaves" and Buckley’s "Piggy."
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Kent Island Federation of Arts member MaryAnn Buckley displays her acrylic paint on a paper bag, “Diamond Farms Minis.” Entered in KIFAs “Nature’s Bounty" show on display throughout November.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
STEVENSVILLE — Kent Island Federation of Arts hosted a reception Nov. 6 for November's art shows: “Nature’s Bounty,” which features artwork created from nature itself, and the KIFA Members Miniatures Show, a variety of small works in different forms of art.
Results from the judged shows:
Nature's Bounty
Best in Show — "Empire Apple" by Theresa Schram
1st Place Oil/Acrylics — "Fall Sail" by Mona Birmingham
2nd Place — "Symphony Woods" by Maureen Bannon
Honorable Mention — "Path to the Red Barn" by Mona Birmingham
1st Place Mixed Media/Collage — "Woodland Spring" by Ann Crane Harlan
2nd Place — "Bounty of Color" by Maureen Wheatley
1st Place Decorative Art — "Mother of Pearls" by Judith Tucker
Members Miniatures
Best in Show — F"alling Leaves #5" by Darlene Conley
1st Place Oil/Acrylics — "Pink Umbrella" by Margaret Quinn
2nd Place — "Iris" by Nancy O’Brien
Honorable Mention — "Honey Crisp Apples" by Maureen Wheatley
1st Place Mixed Media/Collage — "Brella Beach" by Wende Woodham
2nd Place — "Scossa in Easton" by Erin Geiger
The show was judged by Joan Williams, artist, art teacher and owner of My Little Studio in historic Stevensville.
