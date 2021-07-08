REHOBOTH BEACH — Painted screens are an authentic urban folk art created in Baltimore row house neighborhoods in 1913.
Painted door screens provided an unobstructed view of the street to the row house owner, while the colorful images stopped people on the sidewalk from seeing inside the residence. Guest artist John Iampieri will teach this art tradition in “The Art of Screen Painting” class at the Rehoboth Art League, on Saturday, July 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Workshop participants will learn the tools and techniques necessary to paint a high-quality, framed screen. Each person will leave with a completed screen wall hanging. Class size will be kept small so social distancing can take place. Masks must be worn. The cost of the workshop, which includes supplies, is $75 per person.
Growing up in Baltimore, John saw hand-painted screens everywhere in East Baltimore row house neighborhoods. As a member of the Baltimore Painted Screen Society, he has traveled throughout Maryland over the years teaching this 108 year old folk art. John’s paintings are commissioned worldwide, frequently exhibiting in numerous venues, including museums, businesses, and media.
To register for the workshop, go to www.rehobothartleague.org or call the Art League at 302-227-8408 ext. 112. All workshops are held at the Rehoboth Art League located at 12 Dodds Lane in Rehoboth Beach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.