LUKE’S GRADE: D+
The ongoing – and probably eternal – “greatest of all time” debate between LeBron James and Michael Jordan should have been more than enough to foresee a second “Space Jam” movie. It was clearly enough to produce one. But should the merits of their careers be eventually judged in some strange, pop-cultural category by their collaboration with the Looney Tunes, the odds are leaning very heavily in Air Jordan’s favor.
Taking a cue from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Spider-verse and all the other ungodly, annoying “-verses” in Hollywood, Malcolm D. Lee’s “Space Jam: A New Legacy” has slammed and jammed nearly every Warner Brothers product known to man (and bunny, apparently) into its two-hour runtime. The golden rule of moderation is chucked out the window in this flashy and distracted production, as the game of “who’s in the audience” eventually overpowers the should-be draw of the movie: the game of basketball.
That is if you can call what the Tune Squad plays in “A New Legacy” basketball.
The IP-packed finale is rather a digitized arcade game – one designed by LeBron’s onscreen son, Dom (Cedric Joe) – whose rules and power ups and cheat codes are as flimsy as the script they were written on. It would give too much credit to the film’s six-person writing team to suggest that the audience’s overwhelming confusion about the game was an attempt to establish perspective, as LeBron, who pays no interest to his son’s digital passions, is clearly as lost on the court as we are at home.
The James’ father-son rift is the film’s narrative reason for being, though it’s financial one is all too apparent. A prologue flashback finds a young King James playing a Bugs Bunny video game on the sidelines of the court. When it’s snatched away by his coach and he’s tossed into the game, LeBron misses the game buzzer shot, forever instilling in him the lesson that fun and success don’t ever cross.
This philosophy clashes later in life with Dom, who builds video games and is so sure of his father’s non-support that he doesn’t want to tell him about an E3 summer camp he wants to attend. Their contention reaches a whole new level after LeBron meets with Warner Brothers executives to discuss a movie deal. Fictionalizing the decision he should have made in real life, James boots the offer, calling it ridiculous and offending Warner’s algorithm, Al-G Rhythm (Don Cheadle), in the process.
The bitter computer program soon traps and separates LeBron and Dom in the “Warner Server-verse” – sigh – a galaxy of legendary product planets: “The Wizard of Oz,” “Casablanca,” “Mad Max,” “The Matrix,” “Harry Potter,” “Game of Thrones.” They’re all there.
As are the Looney Tunes, or at least their cartoon world. When LeBron crash lands on Bugs’ territory, the bunny is the only one to be found, in a sickly state between hysteria and depression. The rest of the crew, enticed by Al G., has fluttered away to other parts of the server-verse.
Cue IP-laced montages to get the gang back together and quick training sequences before the game to get Dom, who’s teamed up with Al G. in a defiant teenage mood, back.
Michael Jordan was hardly a hero’s hero in the original 1996 “Jam” – an athlete out of his prime, flirting with retirement, and an absolutely horrendous baseball player – but it’s boggling to consider what WB had to offer James to play this gargantuan jerk on the big screen. A no-nonsense padre completely absorbed in carrying his basketball legacy over to his sons, by the time the film’s over, the script will even suggest that because LeBron left Cleveland (and Miami, and then Cleveland again), he’s liable to abandon his family. Do with that insinuation what you will.
LeBron and Dom’s relationship is supposed to give the film a relatable emotional core. It does no such thing. While it’s clear the King has a sense of humor, it’s even clearer that he is not an actor. But performances in the athlete-cartoon sub genre are easily forgivable with a sensical script, which this film certainly does not have. In fact, the idea that putting LeBron through a harrowing, death-defying odyssey in the virtual space will help him finally support his son’s video game dreams is ludicrous.
The best thing that can be said about “A New Legacy” is that like “Space Jam,” it is an unapologetic product of its time. Whereas the 1996 film displayed every bit of the wackiness of the decade, before firmly becoming a nostalgic piece of it, the 2021 production incorporates a great deal of what makes modern culture – and the modern entertainment industry – click.
Instead of being meta, tongue in cheek, quirky, or charming however, the film hardly ever comes across as anything more than a really expensive Warner Brothers commercial.
“Space Jam: A New Legacy” is playing in theaters nationwide, and is also available to stream on HBOMax.
