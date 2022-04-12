ROCK HALL — The Mainstay, Rock Hall’s nonprofit live music venue, will be pulling some strings and calling in a “keyboard wizard” to enchant its stage in April.
Guitar and vocals from Nook & Crannie, boogie-woogie keys from pianist Bob Malone, and a symphonic Renaissance of the lute by Ronn McFarlane will headline the Mainstay this weekend and next. Tickets can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org, and phone reservations are accepted by calling 410-639-9133. More information about the upcoming shows:
Saturday, April 16 at 8 p.m. — Acoustic duo Nook & Crannie
Nook & Crannie is an acoustic duo featuring the guitar stylings of Matt Mielnick, who also happens to be the Mainstay’s current Executive Director. He and his musical partner, vocalist Ann Carey, performed together for over 10 years in their nine-piece, eclectic big band Puttin’ on the Ritz, and were a popular fixture in the central New York music scene. When that band retired, Matt and Ann regrouped as an acoustic duo and have continued to perform in that capacity for the last eight years. Their repertoire dips into familiar favorites by Patti Page and Rosemary Clooney, classic hits of Patsy Cline and Don Williams, and folk gems by John Prine and Joni Mitchell. Ann and Matt’s close duet singing follows in the tradition of great pairings like Gram Parsons and Emmy Lou Harris and the Everly Brothers. Mielnick comments that the musical pair know how to engage an audience with a rare combination of great original and traditional songs, solid vocals and “plenty of bad jokes.”
Tickets are $20 in advance of the show (tickets reserved by phone are $25 when paid at the door).
Friday, April 22 at 8 p.m. — Keyboard wizard Bob Malone
Bob Malone has been anointed a “keyboard wizard” by The New Yorker magazine. Having toured the world as a solo artist for over two decades, he has played keyboards with John Fogerty’s band (of Creedance Clearwater Revival fame) since 2011. Bob combines unforgettable songwriting with an eclectic hybrid of high-energy rock, uptown blues, melodic piano pop, New Orleans R&B, jazz chops and a voice all his own. When not touring with his own big band or with John Fogerty, Bob is perhaps most at home when he is performing his solo show in acoustic listening rooms, small theaters and house concerts around the world. With just a piano, a microphone and a stompbox, his shows have the high energy impact of a full band performance combined with storytelling and pin-drop ballad singing.
Bob is a regular visitor to prestigious venues such as The Duplex (NYC), The Bluebird Cafe (Nashville, TN), Caffe Lena (Saratoga, NY), Freight & Salvage (Berkeley, CA), The Barns at Wolf Trap (Washington, DC), and Club Passim (Boston, MA). He has also brought his eclectic hybrid of rock, blues, melodic piano pop, jazz and New Orleans R&B to the concert spaces at Steinway Piano Galleries all over the United States. His recording of “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” was the theme in the Universal Studio’s movie “The Grinch,” heard by millions.
As one music critic put it, “Wondering why nobody writes songs like your old favorites — you know, the ones that fueled the soundtrack of your youth? Bob Malone is the kind of guy that could make you weep.”
Tickets are $20 in advance of the show (tickets reserved by phone are $25 when paid at the door).
Sunday, April 24 at 4 p.m. — Grammy-nominated lutenist Ronn McFarlane
The Mainstay, in partnership with the Hedgelawn Foundation, is very excited to welcome Grammy-nominated lutenist Ronn McFarlane to its stage.
Ronn has dedicated his professional life to bringing the lute — the most popular instrument of the Renaissance — into today’s musical mainstream and make it accessible to a wider audience.
Born in West Virginia, Ronn grew up in Maryland. At the age of 13, upon hearing “Wipeout” by the Surfaris, he fell madly in love with music and taught himself to play on a “cranky $16 steel string guitar.” It wasn’t long before he shifted to formal studies on the classical guitar. He graduated with honors from Shenandoah Conservatory and continued guitar studies at Peabody Conservatory before turning his full attention and energy to the lute in 1978. The next year, he began to perform solo recitals on the lute and became a member of the early music ensemble, The Baltimore Consort and toured throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.
Ronn was a faculty member of the Peabody Conservatory from 1984 to 1995, teaching lute and lute-related subjects. In 1996, Ronn was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Music from Shenandoah Conservatory for his achievements in bringing the lute and its music to the world. He has over 35 recordings on the Dorian/Sono Luminus label, including solo albums, flute & lute duets, the complete lute music of Vivaldi, a collection of Elizabethan lute music and poetry, and recordings with the Baltimore Consort.
Ronn has also made his mark in music as the founder of Ayreheart (an ensemble brought together to perform new compositions as well as early music), as a guest artist with Apollo’s Fire, The Bach Sinfonia, The Catacoustic Consort, The Folger Consort, Houston Grand Opera, The Oregon Symphony, The Portland Baroque Orchestra, and The Indianapolis Baroque Orchestra.
Ronn’s original compositions are the focus of his solo CD, “Indigo Road,” which received a Grammy Award Nomination for Best Classical Crossover Album of 2009.
Tickets are $15 in advance of the show (tickets reserved by phone are $20 when paid at the door).
The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall, Maryland. Its regular calendar of local, regional, and nationally touring artists features a live performance every week of the year (February through December) in a variety of music genres. The programs of the Mainstay are supported with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council and the Kent Cultural Alliance.
