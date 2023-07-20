The Cecil County Arts Council gallery looks a lot like the Rock Hall waterfront this month.
Throughout July, J.P. Henry’s show “Happy for This #3: I Love Where I Live” will be on display there — and while Henry is a resident of Earleville, that does not stop him from photographing Kent County’s landscapes and the people who live here.
Henry takes photos almost every day. He uses a Google Pixel 7 Pro, and many of his pictures are taken from the car.
“I have to keep my windshield clean,” Henry’s mother Jane Ward said during an interview Tuesday.
Henry’s subject matter is “eclectic,” according to Ward. Walking around the arts council gallery Tuesday, that was very clear. Some photographs were of sunsets, landscapes, nature and animals while others focused on watermen and farmers at work, and others still were of restaurants, buildings and bridges.
Henry particularly likes taking photos of sunsets, reflections and waves.
To get the perfect shot, sometimes Henry takes exactly one photo from the car window while Ward drives. Other times, the end result is one of hundreds of photos taken while waiting for the perfect composition and timing, altitude (Henry has a shot from the Chesapeake City bridge that required he and Ward to take the stairs up the side of it) and more.
Ward recalled one time when she drove across the Chesapeake City bridge 12 times — six times each way — so Henry could get his perfect shot, and another when the two of them climbed the stairs on the side of the that bridge to get a photo of the night skyline, waiting for a car’s tail lights to flash red at the same time as the light on top of the bridge.
While Henry certainly has an eye for composition, many of his photographs have a playful side. One piece consists of two photographs of a boat and its reflection that are identical, except one photograph has the boat right-side-up, while the other has its reflection right-side-up.
Henry has a tradition of hiding his name, “JP,” in his photos. Rather than have attendees of the show sign a traditional guest book, he asks attendees to sign their name on a large printed photograph of the underside of a Cecil County bridge — with bonus points if your signature is hidden.
Henry started taking photographs “a bunch of years” ago in 2017. It started on a family trip to Alaska where Henry saw snow on the ground in August and thought that was “weird.”
Henry said he likes photography because he “likes seeing things for how they look.”
Henry does not edit his photography in photoshop, or even on a computer. Instead, he will adjust the phone’s settings before taking his shot.
Since 2017, Henry’s portfolio has grown immensely — and so have his connections with people.
Ward said that because of Henry’s autism, he was not engaging with a lot of people. Since taking up photography, he has had to speak with more people to ask permission to take their photos and has made a number of friends by posting his photos on Facebook.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Henry would upload photos that he thought would make people happy.
He said having people see his photographs is “kinda good though.”
While there are dozens of photographs included in “Happy for This #3: I Love Where I Live”, Henry has had a lot of trial and error with his photography, especially when it comes to printing.
Henry chooses the sizes for all his photos, deciding if he wants them to be “big” or “small.”
“One of the more exciting things” for Henry is receiving packages with his printed photos.
However, there have been times where Henry has wanted photos too big, and they pixelate. Those canvases with photos that do not turn out right are donated to other artists who can paint over them.
From those experiences, Ward said Henry has learned to look at the sizes of his photographs before deciding how large to print them.
“Happy for This #3: I Love Where I Live” includes a wall showcasing art made by his artist friends, including some from Kent County.
Henry is often inspired by the art he sees others making, and models his photography off of other things he has seen, while still making his pictures distinctly his own.
The show opened in Elkton July 8. Henry posted on Facebook about how some of the watermen he photographed surprised him by coming to the opening. One of the prints of the watermen loading crab pots was purchased at the opening, and the watermen signed the back of it for the buyer.
“Those watermen always work so hard, and they get up when I am still asleep at 2 a.m. in the morning to catch crabs … but after all day of catching crabs they were so really kinda good great nice to me and came to see my show … but they didn’t wear their white boots you know,” Henry wrote on Facebook.
Henry said he did not have a favorite photo in the show, but he likes the ones of the ospreys because of the way they turn and the blood red sunset photo.
“If he wore a hat it would still fit, he doesn’t have an ego,” Ward said.
Many of the photographs featured in at the arts council gallery have sold, Ward said. After selling his photos, Henry donates some of the proceeds to different organizations, including the Rock Hall Volunteer Fire Company for the purchase of a rescue boat and WKHS, the radio station at Kent County High School.
“(It’s) not about making money, he likes to make people happy,” Ward said. She added that Henry gifts a lot of his photographs to people who are in them or who like them.
“Happy for This #3: I Love Where I Live” is Henry’s third show at the Cecil County Arts Council. Ward said she and Henry used to go to the arts council gallery frequently before he started taking photos, and once he started the council welcomed him to show at their gallery.
Henry currently has two photos on display at the RiverArts gallery in Chestertown.
Outside of photography, Henry is currently involved in two film projects. One is a documentary on him, showcasing his autism and how he has discovered photography. The other is a documentary on Rock Hall and the watermen, that will feature some of Henry’s photographs.
