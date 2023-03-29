DENTON — The public is invited to “Melodrama in Marydel,” a murder mystery dinner theater performance, April 21 or April 22 at the Caroline County 4-H Park. The show starts at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at about 7:30 p.m.
Put on your detective cap and see if you can figure out who committed the crime. Is it petite and shy little Nell Fairwether? The evil villain Mortimer Goodfellow? Perennial sidekick Dr. Leo Wellington? Matriarch of the stage Helen Highwater? Or one of the others?
The play is written by Keith Shaffer and directed by Katherine Schoonover. Performers include Connor Steffy as Charles Pippen, Kim Hering as Maude Hummer, Michael Dean as Harlan Graves, Joan Maloney as Hattie Graves, Rebekkah Napier as Rayne Pippin, Craig Gaunt as Albert Ansten, Kristen Gaunt as Mitzi Harlot, Amber Sine as Nell Fairwether, James Merritt as Mortimer Goodfellow, Caitlin Poole as Estelle Bucklebrick, Jane Terebey as Helen Highwater, Alec Roosa as Leo Wellington, and Ashly Parker as Reverand Elvira Snow.
Dinner will be provided by the Chesapeake Culinary Arts Center and is included in the ticket price, as well as select non-alcoholic beverages. Beer and wine will be available via cash bar.
All proceeds go to benefit the Caroline County Council of Arts.
All tickets are $50. Don’t miss “Melodrama in Marydel,” in partnership with Caroline Council of Arts, the Caroline County Library and Caroline County Recreation and Parks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.