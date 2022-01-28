The monster truck Saigon Shaker will be tearing up the dirt at Wicomico Civic Center for the No Limits! Monster Truck & Thrill Show on Jan. 28 and 29. Saigon Shaker is a custom Jeep M175 monster truck, built by Rick and Ryan Disharoon of The Metal Shop in Delmar, Delaware.
Monster trucker and owner of The Metal Shop Rick Disharoon presents his new truck, Smokin'.
SALISBURY — No Limits! Monster Trucks & Thrill Show returns to the Wicomico Civic Center on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 28 and 29.
This year’s event brings eight monster trucks to the arena, including world champion Overkill Evolution, Black Stallion, Buck Shot, Toxic, Higher Education and Iron Warrior.
Delmarva natives Rick and Ryan Disharoon are also on the roster with trucks Saigon Shaker and Smokin’. Rick began his monster truck career nearly 20 years ago driving Backdraft. He returns to the Civic Center with brand new truck Smokin’. Ryan, driver of Saigon Shaker, will also return after touring across the U.S. and parts of Canada.
“Everyone in attendance will see one heck of a show,” said Ed Beckley, owner of No Limits! Monster Trucks. “We are excited to be working with the Disharoons.”
Other attractions include Tuff Truck Races, Kids’ Power Wheels Races, a monster ride truck and a free pit party for VIP ticket holders. Details about these events can be found at www.WicomicoCivicCenter.org.
Tickets are $29 for adult VIP sideline, $20 for kids’ VIP sideline, $25 for adult end zone and $10 for kids’ end zone. Fees apply. Tickets can be purchased online at www.WicomicoCivicCenter.org, by phone at 410-548-4911 on in person at the box office.
No Limits! Monster Trucks & Thrill Show is sponsored by MTN DEW, The Metal Shop and Pohanka’s Trucks Made EZ.
