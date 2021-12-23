EASTON — The Academy Art Museum has used its new atrium space to maximum delight. The current show features large scale muralist Zoe Friedman, who puts on a performance in colorful vinyl and seemingly hand cut animal figures. They are life-size big and the work is totally accessible.
In her new exhibition, “Zoe Friedman: Sentient Forest” at the Academy Art Museum in Easton, the multimedia artist invites visitors to enter a storybook: an immersive and layered universe of flora and fauna that explores motherhood and the exuberant yet mysterious forces of life. Friedman combines drawing, illustration, hand-cut paper, digital illustration and lighting elements to create large-scale murals featuring cockatoos, a tiger, giraffes and an alligator.
Experiencing this installation is like going into a children’s book full of wonder. Bold colors and dynamic poses suffuse Friedman’s animal studies. The wildness of it brings to mind the classic “Where the Wild Things Are,” by Maurice Sendak. Tigers and giraffes and gators, oh my!
“The work is colorful and inviting,” said Curatorial Assistant Conner Dorbin. “It’s a great addition to the museum to have visitors come in and be opened up to a fantasy world in a way. The colors just draw you in. It helps guide the visitor into other galleries and encourages them to explore the space even further.”
The exhibition takes visitors on a magical journey as if in the pages of a book, making them feel immersed in something that was part of their childhood. “When you’re a child, you look at things so carefully and you read the book a thousand times. It’s not the same as we get older — there is not that same intensity,” Friedman said.
“Being a new mother has been a wild ride,” she explained. “I keyed into the instinctual, primal nature of motherhood. I’ve always had a real connection to animals and animals show up in my work a lot. I was thinking of how being a mother is tied to archetypal images of animals and how they represent different things for me. Every artwork I make is deeply personal, I try to figure out how to take my feelings and convert them into visual representations that are outside of myself. So, it was pretty natural that the work I made for AAM would address these themes since I just had my first baby.
“The tiger represents the ability to be very strong and fierce. The cockatoos have more of a playful nature and pure enjoyment. The giraffes are peaceful creatures to me and the alligator is very territorial. I was linking all of the emotions associated with motherhood to these animals.”
Friedman’s artwork also plays with shadows. When visitors first view the work, it’s often hard to tell what’s actually coming off the wall and what’s flush with it.
“I wanted that to be the case where you’re kind of in that alternate space and not sure. And it encourages you to get up close and look at it,” Friedman said.
She initially created each animal on a small scale by hand-cutting paper with an X-ACTO knife and layering different colors of paper.
“It’s a combination of addition and subtraction — cutting away some parts and then adding others. The original art is then scanned into the computer, resized, and printed using a large press,” she explained.
Each animal mural also includes a handmade light element. Hand-cut designs are printed and then adhered to acrylic so the light shines from behind.
“I’ve always been interested in the space around the art and what contributes to how the artwork is viewed, so light has been such a huge part of that,” Friedman added. “In the past, I’ve done artwork that is displayed in windows so that natural light illuminates the pieces and they play with shadows. In this case, the shadows aren’t really real. I create the shadows in Photoshop and then have them printed. But when you see them, you think that they’re real. So, it’s playing on what’s imagined versus what’s actually there.”
Another theme Friedman explores in her work is our relationship to what we consider as wild and what we feel is domestic. In Sentient Forest, she layers the wild animals in the foreground with elements of domestic life, such as tapestries, in the background, which blurs the boundaries between the two seemingly opposite qualities. This invites the viewer to reflect on the nascent or pronounced wild qualities they may possess.
Friedman earned her Master of Fine Arts from the Mount Royal School of Art at MICA in Baltimore in 2012, and her Bachelor of Arts from Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, Florida. She is currently the assistant professor and coordinator of the Time-Based Media Program at Anne Arundel Community College. She has been a Henry Walters Traveling Fellow (2012), a Fulbright ETA Fellow (2007), a Trawick Prize Finalist (2014), a MICA Fellow at the Bromo Seltzer Arts Tower (2012), and a resident at Vermont Studio Center (2012). She has had solo shows across the country in Baltimore; Stillwater, Oklahoma; Arlington, Virginia; Brooklyn; Washington D.C.; Oakland, California; St. Petersburg; and Copenhagen, Denmark. She recently completed a large-scale permanent site-specific installation at the Hampden Branch of the Enoch Pratt Free Public Library in Baltimore.
This will be a temporary installation for the Museum’s space and was custom-made for its atrium. If the exhibition were to go up somewhere else, the artwork would have to be reprinted and resized to fit the new location.
“I kind of enjoy that about the work because I love to work with particular spaces,” Friedman said. “I love seeing the pieces in this exhibition in relationship with each other and playing off of each other on opposite sides of the walls. . . For me, the fun is really in making it. I love seeing it up, but you know everything has its own lifespan.”
Sentient Forest is the inaugural site-specific artist commission for the Museum’s newly-renovated Tricia and Frank Saul Atrium Galleries. The Museum is grateful to Elizabeth Hormel, Mary Ann Schindler, Christine Martin and Willow Construction for supporting the first edition of this new project.
Audiences can invest in smaller scale version of the art. They are selling limited edition prints in two sizes: 10-by-8-inch and 16.5-by-12-inch prints would make a unique Christmas gift.
“I would say this is a step towards new beginnings as far as what we’re capable of showcasing in the museum,” Dorbin said. “It has had a lot of great receptions like school groups and students as well as general visitors. It has invigorated us for the future for what we can put inside our atrium space.”
For further information, visit academyartmuseum.org or call the Museum at 410-822-2787.
Star-Democrat reporter Tom McCall contributed to the reporting of this story.
