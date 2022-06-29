DENTON — Something lively and joyous is going on in Denton’s arts district. There is an over 20-foot-tall colorful mural of flowers and vegetables being put on the side of Pizza Empire on Market street.
Upon towering scaffolding there were two artists laboring with spray cans and aeration masks. These are Nicholas Tindall, executive director of the Caroline County Arts Council, and Sean Parker, who is a tattoo artist and co-owner of Earth Tones Cafe down the street.
Across the street at the Foundry, live electrified folk music was being belted out by Ellie Rose. She is part of the Arts in Action Initiative. She was filling the mural space with Johnny Cash’s “Ring of Fire” and Tina Turner’s “What’s Love Got To Do With It?”
“I really enjoy the gigs I have been doing with the Arts Council. I love playing for the mural. It is gorgeous. Stunning. Beautiful,” she said.
So, who is investing in making downtown Denton the cool place to be? The mural is an over a $10,000 project half funded by Caroline County Arts Council and the other half by Pizza Empire. Some would say they are investing in making Denton’s downtown a groovy place to be. Pizza Empire, Earth Tones Cafe and The Pub were all busy with patrons this Friday evening. Creating an arts district seems promising for commerce.
The artists have taken a formal gridded approach to the project of filling hundreds of square feet with vibrant flowers and pizza-linked vegetables. They pre-sketched every inch of the project and are working off of grids on smaller strips of paper. So they always know where they are in the disorienting field of color and shape. On top of that, they are wearing respirator masks to keep the spray paint out of their lungs, and they are often working on top of scaffolding.
They said the side of the building is a challenging surface to paint on. It is not flat. And it is hard to find artists who are willing to work at this massive scale.
“It is difficult because of the size of and surface texture. We have been planning for months. We have been sketching, Photoshopping. We have been practicing,” said Tindall.
“It is going to take us about a week. So far, we have only had one rainy day,” said Parker.
“It is an Arts Council project, but it is also sponsored by Pizza Empire. So the Arts Council is hiring Sean, and then I work for the Arts Council so I can’t hire myself, so Pizza Empire hired me. It is an official art installation for the arts and entertainment district. It is also partially sponsored by the Maryland State Arts Council,” said Tindall.
The materials are expensive, but Tindall said he thinks it is livening up the street and making people happy.
The owner of Pizza Empire, Eric Arslan, said, “It was a big boring wall. In six or seven years I have thought about putting something up there. Everybody is excited about it. I know we are in the arts district, so I talked to Nick. The mural is my idea, and I just left it to the artists. I can make pizza, but I don’t know anything about art. I gave them freedom. It’s great. I am happy about it.”
He went on to praise the town.
“I think they are doing a great job with like festivals and summer fairs, Canafest. They make this downtown alive. Nobody wants to see an empty store,” said Arslan.
