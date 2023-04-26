DENTON — A full capacity crowd enjoyed a meal from the Chesapeake Culinary Arts Center while trying to solve a dinner theater murder mystery called “Melodrama in Marydel.” This whacky play within a play whodunnit was written by Keith Shaffer. Guns, poison and double dealing were part of the fun on April 21 and 22 at the Denton 4-H Park. That is not to mention true love, an endangered inheritance and bad guy with a bat-like black cape.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.