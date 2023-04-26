DENTON — A full capacity crowd enjoyed a meal from the Chesapeake Culinary Arts Center while trying to solve a dinner theater murder mystery called “Melodrama in Marydel.” This whacky play within a play whodunnit was written by Keith Shaffer. Guns, poison and double dealing were part of the fun on April 21 and 22 at the Denton 4-H Park. That is not to mention true love, an endangered inheritance and bad guy with a bat-like black cape.
The Caroline County Council of the Arts and Caroline County Public Library were partners to keep the tradition of live theater going in the county.
According to the program, “By the 1800s traveling theater troupes crossed the country performing plays which were of very recognizable stock characters, including the likes of the good guy and the evil villain, the damsel in distress, the fallen woman, the busybody, the spinster, the sidekick and maybe a few others.”
The 4-H Park community hall was transformed on the inside. It felt like being inside a traveling circus tent with draped black and white fabric from ceiling to floor.
Director Katherine Schoonover said, “I directed at North Caroline High School for 10 years, so this is probably my 60th or 70th show I have directed. I like dinner theater because of the audience participation. It is always fun to the get the audience involved and really be a part of it.”
It is a great sight to behold live theater and the effort it takes to create it.
“I am excited about the action scenes. That is what resonates with me. It shows the true potential of human physicality. It is difficult to pull off,” said Rayne Pippin, who was deep in character as the play’s director, who is played by Rebekkah Napier. You can see how difficult it will be to figure out who done it.
Playwright Shaffer said “It probably took me two months to complete the play. I knew we were planning on doing another murder mystery dinner theater show, and I have actually read about an incident that occurred in a Marydel church around 1910. An actor who was the lead in the show collapsed on stage and later died it turned out from poison. I took the germ from that to create this.”
Debby Bennett, library executive director and chair of the Murder Mystery Planning Committee, was thrilled to have Paul and Katherine Schoonover on board. They did the lighting, transformed the space and directed the whole production.
Caroline County Council of Arts Director Nick Tindall said, “It is a partnership between the Arts Council and the Caroline County Public Library. It is another outlet for our diverse arts programming that we offer. There is also a long history of theater and performing arts in Caroline County. We are glad to bring it back alive. We are pleased with the attendance, and the acting is really fun. It brings a lot of people together.”
The audience was left with a cliffhanger in the plot and told to go eat another course. There was lots of chatter over the strawberry shortcake as to who actually murdered whom. At the end of the show, brown paper bags with character’s names on them served as ballots. The audience got to vote for the most likely killer before the big reveal.
