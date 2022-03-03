The New North Dorchester High School

The new North Dorchester High School auditorium features spacious seating.

HURLOCK — North Dorchester High School’s Class of 2022 will present a stage production of The Little Mermaid during the first weekend of March at the school in Hurlock.

The performances March 3 through March 6 will be held in the NDHS auditorium in the school located at 5875 Cloverdale Road.

The Thursday, March 3, and Friday, March 4, performances begin at 7 p.m. The Saturday, March 5, performances are at noon and 7 p.m.. The Sunday, March 6, performance begins at 2 p.m.

Admission for each show is $8; doors open 30 minutes before showtime.

