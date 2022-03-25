NORTH EAST — You may not know who Judy L. Murray is now, but if you are an avid reader of mysteries and are familiar with Cecil County and the town of North East, you’ll want to get your hands on a copy of her first novel; “Murder in the Master.”
“If you really know the area you’ll puzzle it out,” Murray said with a grin.
Murder in the Master is the first book in the trilogy. Along with the scenery and locations, Murray embraced another familiar element for the series; the central figure — Helen Morrissey — is a local realtor. Murray is a retired real estate broker. She’s also a fan of mystery writers. So is Morrissey.
Like Jessica Fletcher, Nancy Drew and Jane Marple, Helen Morrissey takes matters into her own hands when an open house goes awry. There’s infidelity, an attractive detective and references to locations that Cecil County folks will recognize – even though each is renamed.
Murray named her protagonist for her mother, who encouraged her writing and knew Murray had it in her to write novels.
“So I retired in July 2021 and I finally said I want to do this while I still have the time,” Murray said.
She’s learned that writing, regardless of the passion, is still a lot of work.
“I rolled from one full time job to another,” she said, adding she has had a lot of late-night writing sessions.
While self publishing has become common these days, Murray has a literary agent and a three book deal through Level Best Books.
She had a signing event during the Cecil Christmas Parade and will hold another session April 10 at Blue Elk Vineyard.
“Bring your book or buy one there,” she said. The event begins at 4 p.m. “It’s a ‘meet the author’ kind of thing.”
Murder in the Master is available for $14.96 on Amazon and $16.95 at Barnes & Noble, as well as other retailers. Kathy’s Corner Shop, 100 South Main St. in North East, can put an autographed copy in your hands right away.
“The book is on a waiting list with Cecil County Public Library,” Murray noted.
Murray will find out at the end of April if Murder in the Master will win a 2021 Agatha Award. It’s nominated in the “Best First Novel” category. The awards, named for the famed Agatha Christie, celebrate traditional mystery writers.
“It’s just an honor to be nominated,” Murray said.
The second book in the trilogy is already finished and the final book is being fleshed out. Look for “Killer in the Kitchen” Sept. 13 followed by “Peril in the Pool House.”
Learn more about Judy L Murray on her Facebook page or at https://www.judymurraymysteries.com/.
