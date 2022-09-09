OXFORD — Recently the Oxford Museum unveiled its latest exhibit celebrating farmers and farms on the Eastern Shore. “Rooted in the Land: A Tribute to Eastern Shore Farmers” showcases poignant images by renowned photographer Edwin Remsberg.
Remsberg’s career as a photographer started at a young age through his connection to the agricultural community in Maryland. His first projects were with 4-H, the national agricultural youth organization, which allowed him to expand his family’s generational roots in agriculture and apply them to a new discipline.
Remsberg’s use of the camera as a way to communicate with the world led him through a rich and varied photography career, as diverse as his skillsets. From sport to fine art, and even combat photography, Remsberg has worked in 40 countries and all 50 states. He has become a storyteller with his imagery and keeps the themes and relationships he’s picked up along the way reflective of the photographer, the photojournalist, and the artist he has become.
Remsberg’s photos are a perfect companion and segue to the forthcoming exhibit “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” an exhibit from the Smithsonian’s Museum on Mainstreet program. Crossroads will include a number of related programs offered by both the Oxford Museum and local and regional partners. For example, the Oxford Community Center will host a Farm to Table Dinner in the fall, and the Museum will host several educational programs including an on-site visit with local farmer Steve Cox on Sept. 17.
“Crossroads: Change in Rural America” is part of Museum on Main Street, a collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution and Maryland Humanities. The Crossroads exhibit will open at St. Paul’s Church, Oxford, on Oct. 29 and run through Dec. 16. Exhibit days and times are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The Remsberg exhibit will run concurrently at the Oxford Museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.