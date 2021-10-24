Local artist Maureen Bannon stands next to one of her paintings, “The Dance,” in the “Passions of Poland” show at the Queen Anne’s County Centre for the Arts on Oct. 16. Of Polish heritage, Bannon has completed more than 30 paintings featuring Poland’s culture.
Local artist Maureen Bannon stands next to one of her paintings, “The Dance,” in the “Passions of Poland” show at the Queen Anne’s County Centre for the Arts on Oct. 16. Of Polish heritage, Bannon has completed more than 30 paintings featuring Poland’s culture.
Bannon exhibit
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
“Pope John Paul II,” oil on canvas, by Maureen Bannon
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
“Old Town Warsaw,” oil on canvas by Maureen Bannon
CENTREVILLE — Beginning in 1995, local artist Maureen Veronika Bannon set out on a travel study to find her roots. She was so struck by the passions and survival of the Polish people, her own strong sense of her heritage, and a deep comfort in these surroundings, that she has been trying to capture it ever since.
The QAC Centre for the Arts is proud to present the fruits of her labor, the story of the artist’s Polish heritage as well as her continuing work to search for ancestors. Though many documents were destroyed in the war, Bannon continues on with the help of like minded relatives.
Bannon was in Warsaw for the opening of the American Cultural Center in 1996, there meeting significant persons in the world of art. She would like to extend the availability of this exhibit to Polish communities, churches, or other centers of interest for future exhibition.
The Queen Anne’s County Arts Council held a special show featuring Bannon’s “Passions of Poland” from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Centre for the Arts. This show remains available to view virtually at QACACArtists.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.