CHURCH HILL — Celebrate the new year at Church Hill Theatre as we welcome evidential psychic medium Debbie Wojciechowski for one night only: Friday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at churchhilltheatre.org for $50.
Please note that the Church Hill Theatre, Inc. requires proof of vaccination for all audience members, staff, volunteers, performers and Board members at all performances and theatre activities. As you enter, you are expected to show either your vaccination card and photo ID or a digital vaccination card. This policy will remain in effect until further notice. Masks will also be required for audiences, front of house volunteers and staff inside the theatre except while eating and drinking.
Tapping into experiences from her 25-year federal law enforcement career that included extensive work in the areas of mental health and grief counseling, Debbie Wojciechowski aims to connect members of her audience with loved ones that have moved beyond their physical lives. As she channels each message, she hopes to bring comfort and awareness to people that there is a life after this one: our loved ones are always with us.
This event is sure to be an unforgettable one and seating is limited. Join us at the Church Hill Theatre for a unique opportunity to spend an evening with Debbie and experience the fascinating world of mediumship. For more information about Debbie Wojciechowski and her work, please visit mediumdebbie.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.