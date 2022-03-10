The Queen Annes County High School Performing Arts Department will present its spring musical, “James and the Giant Peach,” at 7 p.m. March 4, 5 and 12 and at 2 p.m. March 13. Enjoy an action-packed evening with music from Pasek and Paul and based on the book by Roald Dahl.
CENTREVILLE — The Queen Anne’s County High School Theatre Department is presenting the musical “James and the Giant Peach” in March 2022. Tickets are available at the door for the 7 p.m. Saturday, March 12 show, and a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday March 13. QACHS is located at 125 Ruthsburg Road. This event is open to the public.
Based on one of Roald Dahl’s most adored books “James and the Giant Peach” is a heartwarming story about finding out who you are and that family is more than skin deep. With music and lyrics by Oscar, Grammy, Tony, and Golden Globe Award-winning composers, Pasek and Paul (“The Greatest Showman,” “La La Land” and “Dear Evan Hansen”), and a heartwarming book by Timothy Allen McDonald, this charming story will capture your heart with its incredible songs, including “Right Before Your Eyes,” “Middle of a Moment” and “Everywhere That You Are.”
When James [Riley Sutherland (gold) and Grey Reynolds (green)] is sent by his conniving aunts Spiker and Sponge [Andrea Andreson and Anna Lackey (gold) and Anne Marie Thomas and Annabel Strootman (green)] to chop down their old fruit tree, he’s given a magic potion by the Ladahlord [Emme Dumont (gold) and Finn Ricketts (green)] that results in a tremendous peach... and launches a journey of enormous proportions. Suddenly, James finds himself in the center of the gigantic peach, among human-sized insects with equally oversized personalities, but after it falls from the tree and rolls into the ocean, the group faces hunger, sharks and plenty of disagreements. Thanks to James’ quick wit and creative thinking, the residents learn to live and work together as a family. The dangerous voyage is a success, but the adventure takes a whole new twist once they land on the Empire State Building.
The show is being directed by Megan Murphy, with choreographer Kristen Tyler, musical director Mary Jane Warner, orchestra conductor Eric Wright, technical director Troy Strootman, almost all of whom are QACHS alumni themselves.
Shows are at 7 p.m. March 12; and at 2 p.m March 13.
Tickets are available for purchase at the performance. Cost: $5 for students and seniors, $10 for adults, and free for children under 5.
All sale proceeds support the QACHS Theatre Department.
