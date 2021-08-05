LUKE’S GRADE: B
Like most movies starring Nicolas Cage, Michael Sarnoski’s “Pig” ultimately feels more buoyed by the presence of Nicolas Cage than anything else. Whereas Cage’s outrageous tendencies generally draw an overshadowing effect, in “Pig,” an odd little film set in the surprisingly sardonic world of culinary Portland, they’re an unexpected anchor.
Neither Cage nor Sarnoski maneuver themselves in the way you might, but probably, expect, balancing a story that can be described at face value as nothing less than daffy with sympathy and thought. Together, they’ve created a beguiling production. “Pig” proves, if nothing else, that anywhere (and I do mean anywhere) passion can be found, so too can intensity.
Told in three parts, the film casts off in the deep woodlands beyond Portland, Oregon. In a minimalist cabin lives Rob (Cage), a forest homebody with a long, graying mane, and his pig companion: a co-worker, confidant, and possible lover. The mutuality of their bond is immediate onscreen, and strong enough to elicit suspecting questions from both viewers and side characters.
In reality, however, Rob’s sporting and tending the grief of an unnamed woman. The vacant spaces left by life and the often lesser tasks and purposes assigned to fill them is an underlying theme of the film.
Together, Rob and his pig hunt truffles. With a do-it-yourself mentality, complete with patchy long johns and lake water baths, their fungus crusades can easily be attributed to the 18th or 19th centuries. It isn’t until Amir (Alex Wolff), Rob’s purchasing agent and truffle consigner, arrives in his yellow muscle car and rudely disrupts the atmospheric illusion of the old times that the film is taken off the grid and into the modern world.
It is there that it’ll stay, too, once a pair of thieves break into Rob’s home in the middle of the night and nab the pig. Disillusioned by anguish and anger, Rob strides to Portland, where he has an abandoned past waiting for him, and a vague idea of who might profit from having his pig.
Anyone who’s expecting the story – which can be (and has been) simplified as “John Wick” with an oinker – to turn into a raging brawl, knife, stick, or stone fest will certainly be caught off guard. While the otherwise unsuspicious world of the Oregon food business is given a mythologized glossing, what violence is in the film is brutal and raw, sensationally dull and uncomfortable. Among “Pig’s” most clever decisions is its steady treading between the romantic mystique and the more grainy, humble elements of both its setting and its story.
Another is the choice to put Rob and Amir together across the movie rather than having Rob, a strong enough character to center a film around, strike off on his own. Played as neurotic and self-crippling by Wolff, Amir, who agrees to escort Rob on his redemptive path, demands respect with a whine, rather than a firm fist; he seems convinced of his worth without ever really figuring out why it should exist. The son of a Portland culinary figurehead (Adam Arkin), his generational desires eventually extend as much to Rob as they do to his father.
This uncanny pairing – the bearded hermit and the neurotic from the city – gives the film heart and humor. As their bond develops, and Rob’s communication skills knock off their cobwebs, conversations and sentiments deepen, but the history of their connection is treated as a secret without ever really passing as one. In fact, there are few secrets in this story, which instead of feeling methodic and purposeful can sometimes come off as simple and slow.
For proof, look no further than Nicolas Cage’s several iterations of the film’s mission: “I’m looking for my pig.”
That being said, “Pig” really is a thoughtful film. It’s beautiful – Sarnoski’s collaboration with director of photography Patrick Scola makes a home out of nature and a hell out of civilization – and painful. And again, a lot of the hurrah belongs to Cage and Sarnoski’s deceptive casting of him. If “Pig” asks what people will do for love, it answers by showcasing what Cage, as an actor, won’t do.
“Pig,” a NEON production, is playing in select theaters now.
