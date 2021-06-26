If ever there was a film that demonstrated the resilience and adaptability of art, it would be “Bo Burnham: Inside,” a heartbreaking soliloquy sponsored by last year’s quarantine and all the raw, paralyzing emotions that came with it.
Confined to his studio apartment in Los Angeles, the comedian and blossoming filmmaker hunkered down, like so many of us, for a biological battle with no direction and no end in sight. Unlike most of us, however, Burnham took the opportunity to document, largely in song, both his individual trap and the much larger cultural moment.
From synthesizer anthems for Jeff Bezos to simpler melodies about “trying to be funny and stuck in a room”, the range of styles and themes in the music alone is enough to entertain. But Burnham, who launched his career with a keyboard and a YouTube channel, has refined his approach to include introspective sketches and parodies of modern content creation – often tearing down the virtual space that created him. The result is disorienting, chaotic and, as anyone who picked up a sideline hobby or a small passion project last year must admit, brilliant.
Burnham wrote, shot, edited, and directed the 90-minute film all by himself, all across the pandemic. Generally clean-shaven and neat, a physical characteristic to compliment his suburbanite aesthetic, Burnham’s mane and facial hair act as timekeeping navigators in a special that flip flops tone and time, but not space.
The entirety of Inside not only takes place inside Burnham’s home, but takes the evermore claustrophobic challenge of occupying one single room. To his credit, Burnham mostly masks his cramped condition, only reminding audiences of it in between programs, where we’ll watch him quietly edit the scene that just ended or design the shots coming up. During the songs, the standup, and the sketches, however, the world of this room blows outward. Sometimes, the effort is more literal – there are a few occasions where a projector turns a looming wall into a cloudscape or a dense forest. But often, it is the composition of the shots and the scenes that break the spell of the quarantine.
Burnham’s experiments with light, color, and form are a technical feat. To race from a “problematic”workout video to a Weird Al-inspired polka about the corners of the internet shatters any excuse concerning limits. The sheer range of style is hard to wrap your head around, but will hopefully inspire a generation of artists to rethink the concept of possibility, and maybe even change the way they stare at a wall.
But with those in-between, peek behind the curtain moments putting a grueling face on the effort behind the work, it’s only natural to question who the project is really for. After all, as the world is finally starting to get back on its feet, is a quarantine-based comedy special really what we need? Is it even in good taste?
Burnham asks this himself, and as Inside wavers on, as Burnham tells joke after joke with “no one laughing in the background,” it becomes more and more apparent that the film’s target of rehabilitation and preservation is not the audience, but the artist.
As such, what’s important to keep in mind is that Burnham is an artist, and a very talented one at that. His 2018 directorial debut, Eighth Grade, was an exercise in empathy that came as a welcome surprise to his YouTube collective, and his touching, geeky performance in last year’s Best Picture nominee, Promising Young Woman, further ramped up his career. Inside is not a documentary. The lines between fact and fiction are blurred to the nth degree, though there’s no lack of sincerity in either.
What viewers will take away from the pandemic’s first significant work are the enveloped feelings. Burnham’s experiences are not all our own, but bits and pieces, with adjustments to context, orbit close to home. Perhaps, for some, too close to home.
“Bo Burnham: Inside” is available to stream on Netflix.
