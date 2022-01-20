SALISBURY — City Center Salisbury’s venue Revival is inviting guests to join them this weekend and next for two events with live music, food and drinks to keep you warm through this snowy winter.
On Sunday, Jan. 23 at 1:30 p.m., Revival presents a special “spicy” brunch menu with musical guest Hot Sauce Band. Coffee, tea and a special starter treat from the kitchen will be included with ticket purchase. Delicious food and drink brunch items available at an additional cost.
The Hot Sauce Band performs multi-generational popular music with a unique spicy flair, all under the creative guidance of frontman and maestro David Aman. Aman was raised on Spanish guitar in Europe, where he played professionally and fell in love with classical Baroque music.
What is the band’s sound like? Imagine the music of Herb Alpert, Gipsy Kings, Sergio Mendes, and Spaghetti Western (Clint Eastwood) movies. The instrumentation is also novel and unique — Marimba, Castanets, Horns, Nylon String Flamenco Guitars and Melodica. They’ve been bringing the party from the Bay to the beaches since 2018.
Next weekend, Revival will be hosting its Winter Frost Wine Dinner. On Saturday, Jan. 28 at 6 p.m., experience fabulous wines hand-picked by a wine expert from Breakthru Beverage, paired with hearty dishes straight from the kitchen. Plus, amazing live music from guest performers that is sure to keep you warm and fuzzy this winter!
Dinner is included with the purchase of a ticket, and a cash bar will be available. The three-course dinner will consist of a roasted beet salad with goat cheese and walnuts to start, followed by an entree of short ribs braised in red wine with finely whipped buttered mashed potatoes, and a dessert of poached pears with honey mascarpone.
Of course dinner at Revival wouldn’t be complete without a show. Live musical guests Rob Swanson, Sharon Sable and E. Shawn Qaissaunee will be accompanying the three courses of the Winter Frost Wine Dinner.
Playing bass for over 35 years, Rob Swanson has made a name for himself as one of the most versatile working bassists in the Philadelphia metro area. Tripling on electric, upright and vocals, Rob finds himself in up to 20 different musical configurations on any given month, ranging from straight-ahead bebop, groove, world and straight funk and rock.
Sharon Sable and E. Shawn Qaissaunee create a beautiful soundscape that is both bold and understated, appealing to music lovers of all kinds.
The musical paths that have brought them together are rich and varied and weave elements of jazz, world, pop and much more into their memorable and engaging performances. They are both based in Wilmington, Delaware, and are fixtures on the region’s jazz music scene. Sharon, originally from Pomona, New Jersey, has worked with international pop recording artists such as Pink, Babyface and Boyz II Men. Shawn was born in Kabul, Afghanistan, and has performed for President Joe Biden alongside virtuoso violinist Xiang Gao. Together, they most recently had the honor to share the stage with legendary musical visionary Stevie Wonder at a performance in Philadelphia.
Tickets for both events are available online at revivalshows.com, or call the box-office at (667) 281-0101 for assistance.
