“Free Guy” feels like it’s onto something it doesn’t really understand. On the same hand that it vilifies a sequel-hungry capitalist — a self-referential dig as sweet as a drag of fresh air — it tag teams punchlines with two of Hollywood’s most sequel-ridden franchises. And in its self-championing of originality, it’s also exposed to unmissable comparisons of far better and far more observant movies. Released by 20th Century Studios, the most recent filmmaking dynasty to be swallowed by Disney, “Free Guy” doesn’t come off as an edgy, avant-garde family thriller as much as it does a corporate red herring.
The news isn’t all bad, however. A family-fun action comedy aimed at the “Fortnite” generation, Shawn Levy’s latest has undeniable appeal. It’s loud. It’s fast. And it’s often pretty funny. A memorable cast — led by Ryan Reynolds but spearheaded by Jodie Comer — keeps the movie from falling apart, but most will leave “Free Guy” wishing that it was as good as it thinks it is.
Starting out á la “LEGO Movie,” we meet Guy (Reynolds), a background character tucked by code within an open world video game called “Free City.” He has his catchphrases, wears his one outfit, and orders the same coffee before going to work at the same bank ... which gets robbed several times a day by the players rampaging through this “Grand Theft Auto” environment. The NPCs (non-player characters) of “Free City” know who’s who thanks to sunglasses; players have sunglasses on their heads, while law-abiding citizens have none.
Life is cheery for Guy. His unending optimism in a world flooded by gun-wielding locusts — he’ll say “don’t have a good day, have a great day” to the person who just kneed him between the legs — is contagious. Raindrops keep falling on his head, but the blues won’t defeat him or his amiable algorithm. His programming turns on its head one day, however, when he bumps into Molotov Girl (Comer) on the street. As he becomes more and more interested in the avatar, he lands a pair of sunglasses that reveal the world all the “Free City” players see; heist missions outside his job, med kits on the street, and digital icons painting a gamer’s map out of his hometown.
Out in the real world, Molotov Girl is actually a programmer named Millie. A few years ago, she and another tech guru named Keys (Joe Keery) developed a revolutionary video game that essentially farms artificial intelligence: NPCs like Guy, instead of acting as bland punching bags for coin grabbers, would be granted consciousness, free to take their lives in whatever direction they’d like. Millie has taken up digital arms to try and prove that the game’s swellhead publisher Antwan (Taika Waititi) stole her code when making “Free City.”
It proves to be something she can’t do on her own — Keys, whose ambitions were apparently killed by money needs, now works for Antwan — and Guy turns out to be a perfect double agent. The two team up to take down “Free City” from the inside out.
In the first hour, Levy does a good job keeping “Free Guy” chugging along flashy and funny. Sequences featuring Guy leveling up by being heroic and getting chased through construction yards by a man in a bunny suit are more akin to the open world, cartoon action the film’s marketing team promised. But rather than developing and maintaining its own quirky style, it abandons its characters’ preachings and never really evolves beyond the plot points of its predecessors: from late ‘90s classics “The Matrix” and “The Truman Show” to Spielberg’s video game mosh pit, “Ready Player One.”
It’s a frustrating contradiction, especially once the second half of the film puts more weight on Waititi’s hipster villain, who cares more about cash than he does the quality of his project (Waititi the performer, by the way, ends up being the most nonhuman presence in a film full of NPCs). It’s far too easy, if not natural, to see Millie’s mission as a weird, meta reflection of the independent filmmaker stuck in the shadow of cinematic universes. But “Free Guy” is not an independent movie. It’s far from it, and the David and Goliath beat writers Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn were banking on loses its steam awfully quick.
The writing is a consistent issue for the film, which feels more and more monotonous the longer it crawls through its two-hour runtime. For a long while, “Free Guy” is dedicated to the NPCs and their sudden grasp of, well, a different kind of reality (but a reality nonetheless). Their existential experiences are eventually tossed to the back burner, however, as the film becomes a more general blockbuster — once again falling prey to the monster it’s supposedly holding a sword to.
That being said, plenty of charming actors rescue “Free Guy” from crumbling completely. Reynolds, whose self-deprecating airhead shtick can be tiresome (and has), works a magnetic personality here, and his dynamic and bantering with security guard Buddy (Lil Rey Howery) is equally entertaining. But its Comer, who powers through the film’s action as Molotov Girl and anchors its heart as Millie, who, with a helping hand from Keery, really steals the show. It’s a shame their romance-laden quest is interrupted by Waititi’s buffoon.
Still, “Free Guy” will have no trouble catching the attention of young gamers (even though the film has no qualms about presenting the group as losers stuck in their mom’s basement). Cameos from popular streamers were a particularly smart method of creating immersion. But even with all its sweetness and humor, “Free Guy” could have and should have been a lot more.
