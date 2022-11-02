See nature through an artist’s eye at Plein Air Adkins

See nature through an artist’s eye at Plein Air Adkins

“Majesty in Red,” a painting done en plein air by fine artist, Maryland Master Naturalist and Adkins Arboretum volunteer Diane DuBois Mullaly. The Arboretum will host the inaugural Plein Air Adkins, open to any artist interested in participating, on Saturday, Nov. 5.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

RIDGELY — Leonardo Da Vinci said, “The artist sees what others only catch a glimpse of.” This describes well what makes artists painting outdoors in the open, en plein air, fascinating to watch. Where an observer may only see a glimpse of a landscape, an artist sees light and atmosphere, shape and color, subject and form, all combining in a blaze of inspiration that beckons the artist to capture it in paint.

