LUKE’S GRADE: D-
At this point, it might be worth asking whether The Sixth Sense did M. Night Shyamalan’s career more harm than it did good. The inconsistent filmmaker has garnered a reputation for twists and turns that has regularly come off onscreen as a professional burden rather than an artistic choice – a sick, unfortunate game of catch up by a director once heralded as the next filmic pioneer.
This nurturing effect overshadows many of his films, often forcing audiences to hang onto the assumed relief of some earth-shattering, whackadoo ending. How’s Shyamalan going to finish this? Where could he possibly be going? How can he make sense of this mess?
In “Old,” he simply doesn’t. An appealing premise is sunk by absurd dialogue, awkward performances, and spotty rules. The film somehow manages to botch an impressive ensemble of actors and an exquisite, sun-soaked aesthetic – beautifully captured by director of photography and regular Shyamalan collaborator Mike Gioulakis – as neither its characters nor its circumstances ever feel as worthwhile as they should.
Based partially on a French language graphic novel from 2010, the movie follows a family on vacation at a secluded beach resort. With perfectly pampered drinks, and a host welcoming guests to “our version of paradise,” the fictional relaxers take comfort with the commodities in their sunny spot, whereas regular Shyamalan patrons are not only picking up red flags, but are also pretty disappointed at how lazily and rapidly they’re planted in the script.
That disappointment deepens as Guy (Gael Garcia Bernal), Prisca (Vicky Krieps), and their two kids Maddox (Alexa Swinton) and Trent (Nolan River) are chauffeured – by Shyamalan in his most meta performance – to a supposedly isolated strip of beach, one sandwiched by the ocean and a vast cliffside region.
A couple more families squash the promise of a private beach day, however. There’s Doctor Charles (an intense Rufus Sewell), his much younger, bikini-clad wife Chrystal (Abbey Lee), and their daughter Kara (Mikaya Fisher), who only spew worry into the sand with the presence of a rapper known as Mid-Sized Sedan (Aaron Pierre). That anxiety is countered by Guy’s overall calm demeanor, as well as those of spunky couple Jarin (Ken Leung) and Patricia (Nikki Amuka-Bird).
Before those clearly hostile and racist tensions can come to fruition, however, a dead body floats ashore. Then the kids look a little taller. And then they look an awful lot like Thomasin McKenzie, Alex Wolff, and Eliza Scanlen. For some reason, inexplicable elements of the beach cause anyone with the misfortune of walking onto it to age at a rate of about four years an hour.
From there, “Old” dashes around as wildly and loosely as its kids once played freeze tag around the beach. The twists will not be discussed here, though it’s important to mention that one character’s trajectory is frankly gross and total nonsense. Whatever hormonal implications the film conjures up in those moments are never addressed nor are their purposes validated by the story. It’s an odd and unappealing chapter that, like most of the film, draws more questions than it answers.
What astonishes me about this movie is how poorly Shyamalan establishes his conflict, develops his characters, and haphazardly controls his central premise. The debuts of McKenzie and Wolff in the story are interesting, as both wrangle to balance the biological and neurological mismatch of their characters (i.e. the six-year-old brain within the 16-year-old body). But it doesn’t take long for that idea to be completely abandoned by Shyamalan – my guess is that the script needed Maddox and Trent to be smarter than six-year-old children, so the commanding cinematic magic wand blooped their mental adolescence away.
As the dozen characters on the beach reckon with their lives rapidly slipping through their fingers, “Old” does manage to bring up a lot of interesting ideas. The doctor character, who’d generally be the Swiss army knife of folks you’d want to be stranded with, turns out to be the film’s primary wild card; his wife becomes a helpless victim of vanity; and Guy and Prisca’s crumbling marriage is given a second life in their unforeseen predicament.
Unfortunately, the execution is the film’s downfall. Despite Gioulakis’ excellent work at establishing perspective, and hiding secrets – it even does its best to keep up the film’s gimmick with clever blocking and framing – there are also times where it oversteps and blocks the story. The premise (which would have gotten a thumbs up from Rod Serling) never makes much sense visually, with characters conveniently transporting age at different rates, whereas subtlety may have made more of an impact in the already middle-aged characters.
“Old” always required an absurdist, over-the-top tone, and the actors all looked like they were ready to follow the story into the deep end if given the chance. Unfortunately, this PG-13 horror flick never had much gall. And now, I’m not sure its director does either.
